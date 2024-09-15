Pickles make a yummy sandwich accompaniment, snack, or addition to an array of dishes like potato salad. But what about the juice in the jar? It's super tangy and salty — and it's an underrated hydration powerhouse too. It would be a shame to toss out the juice. So what can you do with the leftover juice in an empty jar of pickles? You'll be happy to learn: Quite a lot. From using it to mix up cocktails to brining meats to marinating soft cheeses, it can be used in more ways than you might expect. In fact, once you learn its true potential, you'll probably see pickle juice more like liquid gold than a throwaway item.

I scoured online recipes, searched through Reddit threads, and tapped into my 20 years of bar and restaurant experience to compile a list of 14 easy ways to use leftover pickle juice. Whether you make your own refrigerator pickles or simply have some leftover juice from a store-bought jar, there are lots of delicious and creative ways to put it to good use. Keep reading to find out what they are so you never have to waste a single drop of this delicious, versatile byproduct again.