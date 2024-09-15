14 Easy Ways To Use Leftover Pickle Juice
Pickles make a yummy sandwich accompaniment, snack, or addition to an array of dishes like potato salad. But what about the juice in the jar? It's super tangy and salty — and it's an underrated hydration powerhouse too. It would be a shame to toss out the juice. So what can you do with the leftover juice in an empty jar of pickles? You'll be happy to learn: Quite a lot. From using it to mix up cocktails to brining meats to marinating soft cheeses, it can be used in more ways than you might expect. In fact, once you learn its true potential, you'll probably see pickle juice more like liquid gold than a throwaway item.
I scoured online recipes, searched through Reddit threads, and tapped into my 20 years of bar and restaurant experience to compile a list of 14 easy ways to use leftover pickle juice. Whether you make your own refrigerator pickles or simply have some leftover juice from a store-bought jar, there are lots of delicious and creative ways to put it to good use. Keep reading to find out what they are so you never have to waste a single drop of this delicious, versatile byproduct again.
1. Add flavor to sauteed veggies
Aside from their inherent nutritional value, one of the best things about veggies is that they pair beautifully with a world of flavors — and guess what? This includes pickle juice. Not only does pickle juice add a ton of flavor to any veggie you prepare, but it does it quickly and easily. Instead of balancing flavors through various herbs and spices, it gives veggies a near instant infusion of bold flavor. In fact, some would go so far as to say pickle juice is the ultimate flavor shortcut for sautéed veggies.
Thanks to the vinegar used to make pickle brine, it adds a tasty dose of acidity to sautéed veggies. It also brightens flavor and helps balance out rich fatty elements, like butter or oil. Basically, it has the power to enhance the overall flavor of veggies in much the same way as other acidic ingredients like lemon, lime, or vinegar. Pickle juice just does it with more style and complexity. As mentioned, it is already infused with an array of flavors too, so you get more bang for your buck than if you simply squeezed a couple lemon wedges into your veggies.
2. Cook your rice in pickle juice
Rice is a culinary staple around the world. It's cheap, filling, and thanks to it being a carbohydrate, provides you with energy and a few nutrients along the way. The nutritional value of rice varies depending on what type of rice you're eating, but its flavor falls within a much smaller spectrum. Actually, it isn't known for being overly flavorful, but you can easily change that with pickle juice. Of course, pairing rice with tasty veggies or meats is also recommended, but pickle juice adds bold flavors from the ground up, essentially transforming bland rice into a flavorful delight all by itself.
You could simply add a few large spoonfuls of pickle juice to cooked rice, but as we all know, the amount of liquid used to make rice is key in achieving the perfect texture, whether you are aiming for sticky or dry. So, the best way to pull off this pairing is to cook your rice in pickle brine. This way, you can still use a super accurate amount of liquid, avoid winding up with mushy rice, and get all the flavor benefits too. The only thing you need to be wary of is how salty your pickle juice is. If it is already super salty, consider diluting it a bit with water before cooking your rice in it so the flavors don't concentrate and become too powerful.
3. Use pickle juice to give cocktails extra zing
Similar to the juice found in an olive jar, pickle juice can be used the same way to make a great martini. Instead of a dirty martini, this rendition is called a pickletini — and yes, it tastes just like you think it would ... tangy, slightly sour, and salty in all the right ways. You can even use a pickle slice or one of those cute little gherkins as a garnish on the rim of the glass, regardless of whether you make it up or on the rocks.
Reddit commenters also rave about adding a shot of pickle juice to bloody marys and I'll admit, lots of people ordered them like this in a brunch spot I used to work at. It cuts through the heavy tomato juice and adds to the overall complexity of the drink in a delicious way. You can continue to load it up with all kinds of other fun stuff too like horseradish, garlic, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and more.
Somewhat surprisingly, pickle juice also makes a tasty addition to margaritas. Just like with bloodys, it has the ability to cut through margarita mix deliciously, especially the syrupy neon green pre-made stuff (which I don't recommend). Instead, I'd use fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, a bit of pickle juice, tequila, and an orange liquor like triple sec to make a pickle martini.
4. Mix pickle juice with Dr. Pepper, lemonade, or Kool-Aid
Pickle juice also tastes great in several non-alcoholic drinks, like lemonade, Dr. Pepper, and Kool-Aid. The salty, vinegary liquid is just what a super sugary drink needs to tone down the sweetness and add a layer of unique flavor. In fact, a commenter on Reddit goes so far as to say, "Pickle juice plus lemonade is fire," and I can only assume they mean it in the best way possible (not fire coming out the other end, LOL).
In the South, Kool-Aid pickles are actually quite popular — I've seen them in several of my friend's fridges. Typically, this involves flavoring pickles that are still in the juice with a packet of Kool-Aid, but there's no reason why you couldn't gulp down the leftover juice as well.
Another interesting pickle juice trend that took off at Sonic involves ordering a side of pickle juice to mix into Dr. Pepper. Again, it is a popular trend in the South and some have even started calling it a Dr. Pepper Pucker.
5. Nashville-style hot fried chicken sauce isn't complete without pickle juice
Pickles are one of the key ingredients used in Nashville-style hot fried chicken. In fact, I don't even think you could call it that if it wasn't served with bread and sliced pickles. Regardless, pickles plus the incredibly spicy sauce make the dish what it is. They slice through some of the intense heat and add flavor just where it is needed.
Whether you know it or not, pickle juice is also added to Nashville-style sauce in many cases, they aren't just served along with the chicken. Sure, you can find lots of Nashville-style hot chicken recipes that don't include pickle juice in the actual spicy sauce, but according to the chefs I worked with, leaving it out is a big no-no. Considering the restaurant I'm thinking of was (and still is) known for its fried chicken, they definitely knew what they were talking about. People couldn't get enough. Even if it was way too hot for their palate, they still devoured it with pleasure — they just needed a glass of milk on the side.
6. Infuse flavor into homemade bread
Word on the street is that pickle juice does wonders for homemade bread – and why wouldn't it? After all, pickles are often served alongside sandwiches and the juice easily spreads across the plate and seeps into the bread as well. I'm sure you've bitten into a sandwich and gotten lots of pickle flavor in the bread due to a pickle being placed next to it, not inside as an actual ingredient, and chances are good that you loved it. So, why not take it a step further and infuse the tasty, tangy pickle flavor right into the bread from the start? Yum!
In addition to tasting super delicious, adding pickle juice to your homemade bread dough may make it softer and loftier too thanks to the way vinegar and yeast interact. Sounds like a win-win to me. To pull off this tasty and beneficial addition, you can simply swap out some of the water in a bread recipe for pickle juice. You can also make a total substitution if you want intense pickle flavor throughout. Really, you can do this with any type of bread too. On Reddit, a user recommends making Jewish pickle rye bread but breads like sourdough, wheat, and more taste great with a pickle juice infusion.
7. Brine and marinate meat or tofu with pickle juice
Brining and marinating meat leads to rich flavors throughout and while it may take some time, it's nearly effortless. All you have to do is soak your meat in a flavorful brine for a few hours and you're good to go. Considering how much flavor it imparts when done right, it's kind of a no-brainer, especially when you discover the joys of using pickle juice as a brine or marinade. After all, brine is heavily salted water with seasonings and that's basically what pickle juice is so it truly couldn't be simpler.
In a subreddit about favorite ways to use leftover pickle juice, commenters sing the praises of using it as a brine for various meats and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who disagrees. One person proclaims, "It's a fantastic marinade for all kinds of meat, especially pork and fried chicken." Another goes on to say that they, "I use it to brine chicken. It gives it a nice acidic taste and a wonderful tender and moist texture." While not meat, another person notes that, "You can also brine tofu in it (for frying or not), it's delicious." In addition to chicken, tofu, and pork, your turkey brine is also craving some pickle juice. Give it a try and say goodbye to bland, dry turkey forever.
8. Add tang to coleslaw with pickle juice
There are a few mistakes people make when preparing coleslaw, but adding pickle juice to the dressing isn't one of them. It's salty, vinegary, and tangy in all the ways coleslaw needs. Actually, a classic coleslaw recipe typically contains salt and lemon juice, but pickle juice is a great substitute. It's definitely salty and the vinegar is acidic, just like lemon juice so you get to keep the classic balance of flavors, just with a bit more oomph and complexity.
You don't have to take my word on this brilliant use for pickle juice either. Reddit commenters and even Dolly Parton agree. In fact, Dolly Parton's game-changing ingredient for tangy coleslaw is pickles, both diced in the salad and juice in the dressing. If you love pickles, why not go all the way and use both? I mean, if it's good enough for Dolly, it's good enough for me. On Reddit, a commenter says they use 1 or 2 tablespoons of pickle juice in their coleslaw (and other mayo based salads as well) to enhance flavor. Either way, it sounds dill-icious!
9. Chase whiskey with pickle juice -- AKA a pickleback
Pickle juice makes a fantastic chaser for whiskey and if you have ever heard someone order a pickleback, that's exactly what they want. The origins of the pickleback may be somewhat disputed, but people love it all the same. Admittedly, if you are a whiskey connoisseur who savors every bit of the spirit's palate and aroma, picklebacks probably aren't for you. However, when it comes to chasing a cheap shot of bourbon or any whiskey, some say there's nothing better. Thanks to the potent flavor and salty taste of pickle juice, it completely masks the harsh burn associated with lower-quality liquors, leaving you with nothing but a yummy pickle aftertaste.
I have decades of experience working in bars and restaurants and picklebacks weren't always popular. However, over the last 15 years or so they became all the rage. People ordered them from me every single night, and they are the kind of chaser that if one person saw it come out of the bar, a whole slew of others would follow suit. Even so, some people turn their noses up at picklebacks because they are too trendy. Still, as a commenter on Reddit says, "I know some people view them as like a disgusting tryhard hipsters-pretend-to-like-it thing but I find them so satisfying and comforting. If I'm craving a pickleback nothing else will do."
10. Create tasty sauces and dressings with help from pickle juice
Pickle juice is also an excellent addition to a wide range of drool-worthy sauces. From ranch to burger sauce to vinaigrette and beyond, pickle juice's high acidity, saltiness, and tangy flavor give sauces a zesty taste you're sure to fall in love with.
One of the easiest sauces to make is vinaigrette. In its most basic form, it only contains a couple of ingredients (one part vinegar and three parts oil) and if you swap out a regular vinegar for pickle juice, you won't regret it. You can use it on sandwiches, pasta salads, and much more. Of course, adding pickle juice to other dressings like ranch, green goddess, or remoulade is also an excellent idea.
Pickle juice is essential when making secret sauce for your burgers. As a commenter on Reddit said, "When I tried to make burgers at home, I could never make the sauce taste like the stuff from my favorite fast food place. Then, another time I made a burger I decided to throw in a spoonful of cucumber pickle juice into the sauce and I finally found the secret." Another person on the same subreddit says hot sauce with pickle juice is the way to go. Honestly, I'm sure we could spend all day thinking of sauces to add pickle juice to and they'd all taste exceptional, so feel free to get creative.
11. Spike potato salad with pickle juice
Similar to coleslaw, potato salad is another mayo-based salad that tastes phenomenal with a bit of pickle juice thrown in the mix. Actually, it's one of the best ingredient upgrades for potato salad because it permeates the potatoes from the ground up, elevating and enhancing flavor in tremendous ways. If you think about it, it just makes sense. A basic potato salad already contains pickles or relish, so more of the same yummy flavor can only help, at least if you love pickles.
Several people on Reddit back this claim and say it is one of their favorite ways to use leftover pickle juice. While they don't go into details, you can easily add pickle juice to the mayo and other seasonings and mix like normal. Or, you can pour it over the potatoes while they are still steaming hot. The latter seems to be the preferred method because it spreads the flavor out in expert fashion, but either will do.
12. Pickle juice and deviled eggs are the perfect combo
Deviled eggs and pickle juice go together almost as well as peanut butter and jelly. In fact, many classic deviled egg recipes already call for a bit of pickle juice in the yolk filling, even if you've never made it that way before. The addition of pickle juice helps smooth out the filling so it's deliciously creamy. Of course, it also adds a drool-worthy taste that makes the entire dish overflow with flavor, not just the filling. Mixing in some cayenne pepper and then garnishing with smoky paprika also goes a long way, but pickle juice is what really makes deviled eggs delicious. Seriously, I can't think of a single chef that would dare leave it out.
In addition to deviled eggs, pickle juice takes pickled eggs to the next level. According to someone on Reddit, they are incredibly easy to make too. All you have to do is, "Hard boil eggs ... allow to cool ... peel ... drop into pickle juice jar." Then, they leave them overnight — and that's all there is to it.
13. Marinate soft cheeses in pickle juice
Marinated cheese is often made with olive oil and spices, but pickle juice works in a pinch too. Actually, it is tasty regardless, not just as a last resort — and since we're trying to find easy ways to use leftover pickle juice, it's pretty genius. It infuses lots of yummy, zesty flavor into cheese with minimal effort. You don't even need to add extra herbs and spices, unless, of course, you want to. Once your cheese is marinated, it can be served on a charcuterie board, sandwiches, burgers, or even in a pasta salad.
To get the boldest flavor infusion from pickle juice, marinating soft cheese is recommended. The texture is better equipped to absorb flavor. You still get okay results with cheese like cheddar or Swiss, but softer cheese like feta and mozzarella are where it's at if you want intense, juicy flavor.
14. Use leftover pickle juice to make another batch of pickles
As it turns out, leftover pickle juice is actually your key to future pickles too. It may sound too good to be true, but once the vinegary liquid is mixed and seasoned to perfection, it can be used to do the same thing all over again, no further adjustments are needed. All you have to do is prep some cucumbers (whichever type you prefer), stuff them into the leftover jar of pickle brine, and leave them for a few days.
The only thing you need to be wary of when reusing pickle brine is that the flavor diminishes with each batch. So, you can't use the same brine indefinitely but it should be good for a couple of batches at the very least. You may be able to extend its lifespan by adding some extra vinegar but don't push it.