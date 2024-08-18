14 Secret Ingredients That Will Upgrade Your Potato Salad

Classic American potato salad contains hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, celery, onion, salt, pepper, and of course, potatoes. But what else can you add to turn it into a real showstopper? As it turns out, quite a lot. From well-known enhancements like chopped bacon to eye-catching ingredients like beets to regional renditions, potato salad is actually quite versatile. Even if you prefer the traditional recipe, there are lots of things you can do to take your potato salad to the next level, and many of them start with the same base ingredients, so you don't have to miss out on the flavors you know and love.

To find the best upgrades for potato salad, I combed through popular recipes, celebrity chef recommendations, Reddit threads, regional variations, and more. What I discovered are the 14 enhancements you find below. Keep reading to learn all about them so you can easily take your next batch of homemade potato salad to new heights or transform a bland store-bought version. After all, basic potato salad is delicious, but you can always make it better.