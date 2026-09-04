10 Aldi Cheeses You Should Buy And 3 You Can Skip, According To Customers

Aldi is known for its no-frills displays, dependable pantry items, solid meat department, and competitive pricing, but its cheese section remains the supermarket's crown jewel. Stocked with unique, affordable varieties, Aldi has plenty to offer casual cheese lovers and formage aficionados alike. In one aisle, you can find cheeses from all over the world, from Scandinavian bread cheese to Danish Havarti to Mexican queso fresco.

For shoppers, this dizzying selection of shredded, blocked, fresh, and aged cheeses is both eye-opening and paralyzing. With so many options, how do you know what to grab for your next charcuterie board, potato gratin, or mac and cheese? Thankfully, Aldi has a dedicated customer base that is passionate (and opinionated) about its cheese. You can find dozens of different Reddit threads, Facebook posts, taste tests, and roundups that bring attention to the supermarket chain's most popular, obscure, and reliable cheeses.

To help you sort through the piles of Provolone, the stacks of Swiss, and the treasure trove of cheddar, I dug through these customer reviews to uncover the most delectable cheeses out there — and a few to avoid. The cheeses on this list range from practical to versatile to uncommon, but they all share one quality: you can find them at Aldi.