Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Chain Has More Affordable Cheese?

Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that got its start in Germany in 1961, introduced its first U.S. location in 1976, and now has stores across 38 states; it's known for its no-frills business model that needs no loyalty card. Trader Joe's is an American chain whose first store opened in 1967 in Pasadena, California. Both of these stores are well known for their store-brand products that can be less expensive than similar options at other supermarkets. Although Aldi has the distinction of having the lowest prices of any national grocery store chain, Trader Joe's is known to have more interesting options, including many imports. Nevertheless, not every shopper wants to bring home many of the latter's more offbeat offerings, and it can sometimes be challenging to find more standard staples at this quirky chain. It does, however, offer a more pleasant shopping experience than Aldi, which can cause some shoppers anxiety – it's chaotic, busy, and lacks order.

Taking some of these details into consideration may help you decide which store offers the better shopping experience, but when it comes to finding inexpensive cheese, the balance tips favorably on Aldi's side. Looking at 17 common cheeses that both retailers carry, 76% were more affordable at the German-born chain than at Trader Joe's. Nevertheless, there are some major differences between the selection at each grocery chain that may influence where you'd prefer to spend your money, whether you're making nachos or considering a cheese course for a special dinner.