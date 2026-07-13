Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Chain Has More Affordable Cheese?
Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that got its start in Germany in 1961, introduced its first U.S. location in 1976, and now has stores across 38 states; it's known for its no-frills business model that needs no loyalty card. Trader Joe's is an American chain whose first store opened in 1967 in Pasadena, California. Both of these stores are well known for their store-brand products that can be less expensive than similar options at other supermarkets. Although Aldi has the distinction of having the lowest prices of any national grocery store chain, Trader Joe's is known to have more interesting options, including many imports. Nevertheless, not every shopper wants to bring home many of the latter's more offbeat offerings, and it can sometimes be challenging to find more standard staples at this quirky chain. It does, however, offer a more pleasant shopping experience than Aldi, which can cause some shoppers anxiety – it's chaotic, busy, and lacks order.
Taking some of these details into consideration may help you decide which store offers the better shopping experience, but when it comes to finding inexpensive cheese, the balance tips favorably on Aldi's side. Looking at 17 common cheeses that both retailers carry, 76% were more affordable at the German-born chain than at Trader Joe's. Nevertheless, there are some major differences between the selection at each grocery chain that may influence where you'd prefer to spend your money, whether you're making nachos or considering a cheese course for a special dinner.
Aldi is the best option for your bottom line
Aldi really wins in affordability when it comes to everyday cheeses for sandwiches and casseroles, like American cheese singles, mozzarella cheese sticks, Mexican blend cheese, and sliced pepper jack. However, the supermarket chain also offers many specialty cheeses at very competitive prices. An seven-ounce wedge of young gouda, for instance, is $1.28 less here than at Trader Joe's.
Nevertheless, its selection of fine cheeses is pretty limited and even though Aldi lets you build a charcuterie board more affordably than TJ's, few connoisseurs would select their cheeses here. You may find generic versions of a style of cheese that will be just fine for an English muffin pizza or a dip, but you'll be hard pressed to find something with more nuance and depth of flavor. The bottom line is that Aldi is good for your bottom line but may not be a great option if you're looking for something special.
Trader Joe's has better options for connoisseurs
Trader Joe's lags behind in affordability when it comes to the stuff you'd pack in a lunchbox or shred onto an upscale tater tot casserole. Shredded and sliced cheddar, for instance, are nearly double the price per ounce here compared to Aldi. Other items are only slightly higher in price but can taste pretty similar to Aldi's equivalent items. Trader Joe's does offer a better value on parmesan cheese, though, and its burrata is also a few cents cheaper than at Aldi.
Where this grocery store chain really shines is in its specialty cheese selection, which mirrors the options available at Whole Foods Market and also includes some unique items, like a cheddar and Gruyère hybrid. Trader Joe's also imports many name-brand cheeses from Europe, like St. Andre and Cambozola. You can even get real DPO Italian Parmigiano Reggiano here. You'll find so many more niche options in stores than you will online, including many cheeses that pair beautifully with fruit. What's best about getting cheese at Trader Joe's, though, is that many of its specialty cheeses are priced by weight, so you can pay less for smaller pieces that are just the right size for a very diverse charcuterie board.