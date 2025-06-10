Reddit Can't Get Enough Of This Flavorful Aldi Cheese

Aldi is one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in the U.S. currently, which means it's bringing its low-cost groceries and plentiful brand-name dupes to more and more cities. That means an even greater number of Americans will have access to its much-vaunted cheese selection, including what is, according to Reddit, one of the very best: The Emporium Selection-brand "Not Your Average Cheddar" Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese. On the r/Aldi subreddit, one person posted a tribute to this dairy product, stating it "[h]it everything on my palate flavor-wise."

Most of the comments on the thread were also full of praise for this cheddar and parm hybrid, with one respondent saying, "One of my favorites[,] at such a reasonable price[,] too" (via Reddit). That's because this fine chunk of cheese won't set you back a huge chunk of change; while it originally cost $3.29, it has gone up in price, but it's still a reasonable $4.09 for seven ounces. Another reason Reddit loves it so much is because it's actually a dupe for Sartori MontAmore Cheddar, which retails at a mighty $6.99 for the same amount. And unlike Aldi Finds, which tend to sell out quickly because they're only available for a limited time, this cheese is an Aldi mainstay.