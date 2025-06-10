Reddit Can't Get Enough Of This Flavorful Aldi Cheese
Aldi is one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in the U.S. currently, which means it's bringing its low-cost groceries and plentiful brand-name dupes to more and more cities. That means an even greater number of Americans will have access to its much-vaunted cheese selection, including what is, according to Reddit, one of the very best: The Emporium Selection-brand "Not Your Average Cheddar" Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese. On the r/Aldi subreddit, one person posted a tribute to this dairy product, stating it "[h]it everything on my palate flavor-wise."
Most of the comments on the thread were also full of praise for this cheddar and parm hybrid, with one respondent saying, "One of my favorites[,] at such a reasonable price[,] too" (via Reddit). That's because this fine chunk of cheese won't set you back a huge chunk of change; while it originally cost $3.29, it has gone up in price, but it's still a reasonable $4.09 for seven ounces. Another reason Reddit loves it so much is because it's actually a dupe for Sartori MontAmore Cheddar, which retails at a mighty $6.99 for the same amount. And unlike Aldi Finds, which tend to sell out quickly because they're only available for a limited time, this cheese is an Aldi mainstay.
How to use the Emporium Selection Cheddar and Parm Cheese
Have we influenced you to head to your nearest Aldi and pick up this cheese — but now you're wondering what to do with it? That's easy enough to remedy. For starters, you can just cut off bits of this dry cheese and enjoy it with a red wine, like a cabernet sauvignon, the way the OP did on the r/Aldi thread. "This stuff kills with some apple slices," another commenter on the same thread wrote (per Reddit), so build up a charcuterie board around it because it pairs beautifully with sweet fruits, like apple or figs, as well as fruit jams.
More commenters on the Reddit thread devoted to this cheese remarked on different ways they used it; one noted that they incorporated it into their mac and cheese to great success. Another told the group that they made stuffed jalapeños with it, giving it a 10 out of 10.
The cheese is also well-suited for sandwiches, and it stands up to deli meats and other toppings, like lettuce and tomato, without overpowering the entire thing. And finally, it adds an extra dimension of savory and umami flavor when grated over pizza or calzones, soups, and pasta dishes — heck, or even grits.