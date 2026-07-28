The 8 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In August 2026

A leading reason customers go to Aldi is for its cheap groceries, a standard it maintains through practices such as mostly stocking private-label brands and charging customers for shopping bags. As the chain continues to grow — having announced at the start of 2026 that it would add more than 180 new U.S. stores during the year — more people are discovering it and finding that it can be more affordable than competitors like Walmart.

Don't let the private labels fool you, either — Aldi's store brands rival national names in taste and quality, yet cost a fraction of the price. Customers look forward to its new products, whether they're seasonal and limited-time offerings or permanent additions. New Aldi Finds also arrive each month, and there are some grocery items making their debut in August that you won't want to miss.

Mexican beef birria fills a breaded crust in crunchy snack bites. Creamy gelato gains three new dessert-inspired flavors. And as August marks the last full month of summer, the taste of pumpkin and apple in waffles and mini coffee cakes is a welcome harbinger of fall.