The 8 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In August 2026
A leading reason customers go to Aldi is for its cheap groceries, a standard it maintains through practices such as mostly stocking private-label brands and charging customers for shopping bags. As the chain continues to grow — having announced at the start of 2026 that it would add more than 180 new U.S. stores during the year — more people are discovering it and finding that it can be more affordable than competitors like Walmart.
Don't let the private labels fool you, either — Aldi's store brands rival national names in taste and quality, yet cost a fraction of the price. Customers look forward to its new products, whether they're seasonal and limited-time offerings or permanent additions. New Aldi Finds also arrive each month, and there are some grocery items making their debut in August that you won't want to miss.
Mexican beef birria fills a breaded crust in crunchy snack bites. Creamy gelato gains three new dessert-inspired flavors. And as August marks the last full month of summer, the taste of pumpkin and apple in waffles and mini coffee cakes is a welcome harbinger of fall.
Transform your basic toast routine with Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crêpes
Swap out your toast-and-jelly breakfast or PB&J lunch for Bake Shop's Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crêpes, which combine the classic American food pairing with the sensibility of a Parisian café. The traditionally thin, pancake-like shell not only brings its own flavor to the party, it also keeps everything inside, so you can hold it in one hand without any sticky drips.
Bake Shop Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crêpes will be available at Aldi for $3.69 on August 5.
Upgrade your appetizer lineup with flavorful Beef Birria Bites
Aldi's frozen Beef Birria Bites transform the flavorful Mexican meat that's traditionally stewed in a chile pepper broth and often served in saucy tacos into a perfect snack or appetizer. Here, it's tucked inside crunchy breading to create round nibbles that are just the right size to pop into your mouth.
Aldi's Beef Birria Bites will hit store shelves on August 5 for $5.99.
Simply Nature's chicken sausage flavors offer bold alternatives to standard links
Summertime is barbecue season, when you might be tossing sausages on the grill alongside burgers, franks, ribs, and wings. Instead of your usual links, try a new taste experience with Simply Nature's Organic Chicken Sausage in BBQ Seasoned or Green Chile flavors.
Simply Nature's BBQ Seasoned or Green Chile Organic Chicken Sausage can be found at Aldi starting August 12 for $4.99.
Discover meat-free frozen pizza options with Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is debuting two thin-crust frozen pies that celebrate veggies, leaving meat mainstays like pepperoni and sausage behind. The Jalapeño Popper is topped with the spicy peppers and green onions over a roasted garlic sauce, while the Spinach & Artichoke's name reveals its vegetable bounty.
You'll find Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen's Jalapeño Popper or Spinach & Artichoke Pizza for $4.99 at Aldi beginning August 12.
Welcome fall mornings early with Breakfast Best's Pumpkin Spice Waffles
September will be here before you know it, and Aldi is getting a jump on fall flavors with Breakfast Best's Pumpkin Spice Waffles. Give mornings a boost with their familiar warm spice blend, topped with maple syrup or a dollop of homemade whipped cream.
Breakfast Best's Pumpkin Spice Waffles will be available at Aldi on August 19 for $2.19.
Coffee Cake Bites capture fall in mini muffin form
Autumn flavors will hit Aldi's bakery aisle, too, with Bake Shop's Coffee Cake Bites in Pumpkin or Apple Cider. These mini muffins, whose flavors evoke fallen leaves and a sweater-weather nip in the air, come with a cinnamon streusel topping.
Look for Bake Shop's Coffee Cake Bites in Pumpkin or Apple Cider at Aldi starting August 19 for $4.49.
Liven up snack time with Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips
Liven up snack time with the buttery, tangy hot sauce taste of Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips. Munch on them with a blue cheese dip to recreate how the iconic dish that inspired their flavor is traditionally served.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips will be in Aldi stores starting August 26 for $1.99.
Sundae Shoppe gelato blends bakery flavors into rich frozen treats
Aldi is bringing the delicious taste of other desserts to its rich and creamy Sundae Shoppe gelato. The new flavors that will soon be tempting shoppers are Pumpkin Praline Pie, Apple Pie, and Cinnamon Coffee Cake.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato will be available at Aldi in Pumpkin Praline Pie, Apple Pie, or Cinnamon Coffee Cake for $3.79 beginning August 26.