Ever Wonder What The Powdered Substance On Shredded Cheese Is?

The powdered substance found in bags of pre-shredded cheese is an anti-caking agent. It's included to prevent the contents from sticking together and to absorb excess moisture, which helps prevent molding. Typically, this substance is one of two things: cellulose gum or a starch blend.

Cellulose gum, also known as carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), is a type of plant pulp treated with acetic acid, often vinegar. While it's often derived from wood pulp, don't let the idea of "eating sawdust" turn you off. Cellulose exists in every plant, but extracting it destroys the plant, so deriving cellulose from onions or celery would waste a perfectly good vegetable. This is why the cellulose in cellulose gum is often derived from plant waste, like cotton lint or wood bark.

Like cellulose gum, starch also affects moisture and caking. Unlike cellulose gum, starch comes from cheap, high-yield crops like potatoes or tapioca. Both starch and cellulose gum fulfill the same goal of preventing clumps and absorbing moisture, so why do some companies opt for starch over CMC?

A 2020 study conducted by North Carolina State University found little difference in consumer perception of three common anti-caking agents, except that potato starch scored significantly higher with testing groups in handling and appearance when cold. As a result, pre-shredded cheese using potato starch simply looks better in the store and feels better when cooked, leading more people to purchase it.