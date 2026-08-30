15 Under-The-Radar Los Angeles Restaurants That You Need To Try In 2026

One of the best things about Los Angeles is the plethora of amazing food. This city is known for its diverse and top-quality food scene, and no matter what part of town you're in, the restaurants here continue to deliver year after year.

Everyone knows about the trendy, popular spots that show up on every Los Angeles restaurant hit list, and most people have heard of all the tourist traps to avoid, whether they live here or not. But there are thousands of restaurants in Los Angeles, and it's full of absolutely exceptional eateries that tend to get lost in the shuffle or fall off the radar.

These Los Angeles restaurants aren't necessarily hidden gems, and in most cases, they aren't completely unknown... but they do tend to fly under the radar for one reason or another. Maybe they've been overshadowed by newer, trendier places. Maybe they've lost their initial buzz but still deserve a spot on those hit lists. Or maybe they're well-regarded by the food community but simply don't get the love and recognition they truly deserve from the locals who should be eating there.