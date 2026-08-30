15 Under-The-Radar Los Angeles Restaurants That You Need To Try In 2026
One of the best things about Los Angeles is the plethora of amazing food. This city is known for its diverse and top-quality food scene, and no matter what part of town you're in, the restaurants here continue to deliver year after year.
Everyone knows about the trendy, popular spots that show up on every Los Angeles restaurant hit list, and most people have heard of all the tourist traps to avoid, whether they live here or not. But there are thousands of restaurants in Los Angeles, and it's full of absolutely exceptional eateries that tend to get lost in the shuffle or fall off the radar.
These Los Angeles restaurants aren't necessarily hidden gems, and in most cases, they aren't completely unknown... but they do tend to fly under the radar for one reason or another. Maybe they've been overshadowed by newer, trendier places. Maybe they've lost their initial buzz but still deserve a spot on those hit lists. Or maybe they're well-regarded by the food community but simply don't get the love and recognition they truly deserve from the locals who should be eating there.
Cento Pasta Bar
Cento Pasta Bar serves up some of the tastiest pasta dishes in Los Angeles, and it just doesn't get talked about enough. With a small, charming space in West Adams, this restaurant easily flies under the radar. When fellow pasta lovers are in search of a delicious carb-forward dinner, they so often flock to one of Evan Funke's handmade pasta spots or institutions like Mozza and Bestia. But Cento deserves to have a spot on that shortlist.
What started as a pop-up has become a welcoming neighborhood gem that's been going strong for several years now. The space itself is beautiful, complete with a lovely courtyard, while the best seating is at the big wrap-around bar inside that encloses an open kitchen in all its pasta-making glory.
While Cento does offer a little selection of smaller and larger plates, the reason to come here is definitely the pasta, which is prepared to perfection and just interesting enough. Highlights include sweet corn agnolotti, the signature beet spaghetti with brown butter sauce, and the greenest broccoli bucatini. Have a drink at the bar and enjoy your pasta while you take in the action — and if you don't try the banana pudding tiramisu for dessert, you're doing it wrong.
Tomat
Tomat may be an "inspector's favorite" on the Michelin Guide, but word hasn't quite reached locals (being adjacent to LAX does it no favors). Once you're inside, or up on the cute new rooftop, you have no idea you're so close to an airport. The vibe is cozy, friendly, and warm.
This restaurant is one of the best in town if you're looking for seasonal, farm-to-table dishes built around local California produce and unique ingredients (with a menu that tells you exactly where everything came from).
You can taste the passion behind the dishes here, which represent a very global cuisine with flavors woven in from the Middle East, England, Asia, and more. Whatever season you visit, you're guaranteed to get some of the freshest farmers' market produce and sustainable proteins. Some of the menu items might sound a little adventurous or seem like unfamiliar combinations, but just trust the team at Tomat. They know what they're doing, and they will make you happy.
Unico Tokyo
With two locations, one in El Segundo and one in Redondo Beach, this casual yet impressive eatery is one of the strongest restaurant options the South Bay has to offer. At Unico Tokyo, Japanese meets Italian: It takes the classic pasta dishes you know and love and hits them with an unexpected umami bomb.
The place itself is no-frills and can be a little too easy to miss, but the food is truly spectacular and unlike anything you can get anywhere else. And the cherry on top: The prices are actually highly reasonable, especially for LA, with nothing on the menu costing you over $25.
Start off with garlic bread or a baguette with shrimp confit, and then move on to the main event. The curry bolognese made with Wagyu beef is a standout, and if you're into uni, the unique sea urchin sauce is a must. You can't really go wrong with your umami-boosted pasta selection, and you definitely need to return more than once.
Darya
Los Angeles lays claim to many Persian hot spots, mostly congregated throughout Westwood and up in the valley (this part of the city didn't earn the nickname "Tehrangeles" for nothing). But one Persian place that seems to go a little unnoticed sits right outside Little Persia on Santa Monica Blvd in West LA: Darya.
This is a low-key, unassuming spot, and whether you go for a workday lunch or an elaborate Sunday dinner, you'll find a large menu of traditional Persian dishes. You can keep it simple with delicious spreads and salads, a traditional tahdig rice dish, or a hearty Persian stew like fesenjoon.
But this place definitely excels at its generously-portioned skewered meat and kabobs (because when it comes to kabobs, size does matter). The chicken is executed to perfection, and the naderi kabob (juicy chunks of filet mignon) is delicious. Or if you're ready to feast, just order a combination platter.
Le Great Outdoor
Another tucked-away location, Le Great Outdoor, is somewhat hidden in the back of an industrial complex next to Bergamot Station in Santa Monica. But this open-air (and open-fire) restaurant with its gorgeous patio, laid-back vibes, and amazing food should be a must for any local, in the neighborhood or beyond.
It has a woodsy, charming backyard feel that evokes a giant barbecue. In this case, a French-Mediterranean barbecue, where you'll get a lighter, more sophisticated meal than you would at Bob's American-style BBQ next door.
From a selection of deliciously assembled tartines to loads of grilled vegetable dishes and meat skewers, everything shows up at the table perfectly charred and looking absolutely gorgeous. When it comes to meat and fish, there are options for everyone — whether it's whole fish, lamb chops, or confit duck — all prepared in smaller portions so you can mix and match while you enjoy the excellent wine list.
Laurel Grill
If you're familiar with the Los Angeles restaurant scene, chances are you've heard of Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood... But have you heard of the same restaurateur's latest addition to Culver City, Laurel Grill? While it doesn't quite get the same recognition, this low-key, neighborhoody steakhouse delivers just as solid an experience.
With a large, wood-paneled interior full of booths, a big circular bar, and an open kitchen, the overall vibe of Laurel Grill feels similar to something in the Hillstone family (which is never a bad thing). But smack in the middle of Culver City, this place is a bit more approachable and family-friendly, and while it's rightfully crowded, you probably won't have to wait two hours for a table.
The large menu encompasses all of those classic American favorites that you come looking for at a place with "grill" in the name: chowder, dips, and seafood appetizers, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and well-executed salads, and, of course, the charcoal oven hits like baby back ribs, steaks a la carte, and roasted prime rib. There's something for everyone here, right down to the long list of steakhouse sides and crowd-pleasers like cheesesteak egg rolls.
Colapasta
Hidden a few blocks from the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Colapasta is another excellent handmade pasta restaurant that doesn't get as much love as it should. The restaurant got some hype from food media several years ago, but people seem to forget about it these days — even though it's still producing the same high-quality, scratch-made pastas.
The restaurant is quaint, with an in-house pasta-making station and a small sidewalk patio. It's walk-in only, but the wait usually isn't too long. The dishes are deliciously simple, and they're made with locally sourced, organic ingredients.
The selections are fairly short and sweet, with a soup of the day, one or two antipasti, and a handful of pastas from various regions throughout Italy (no mains, because the pasta is the main event here). Whether you opt for the lasagna al ragu from Emilia Romagna, the bucatini with anchovy butter from Campania, or squid ink bavette pasta with crab from Veneto, you can't go wrong.
Marouch
Marouch is a Little Armenia institution. It's been around for 40 years, and while it's had its fair share of clout and credit, today it gets a bit lost among many other, newer Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurants across the city. But go have a meal here, and you'll ask yourself why it took you so long to come.
Located inside a strip mall (always a good sign) in East Hollywood, the restaurant is huge and a little gaudy (but in an endearing way), with giant murals covering the walls and a black-and-white tiled floor. The Lebanese-Armenian menu is long, so your best bet is to go with a group and try to order as much of the meze section as possible — because that's where Marouch shines.
Don't miss out on the amazing dips and small plates, like the hummus b-tahini with your choice of topping, the sweet and savory muhammara dip, the ful mudammas (a fava bean stew), and the fresh fattoush salad. When it comes to the entrees, classic Middle Eastern dishes like kebabs and shawarma deliver, but you won't miss them if you opt for the lamb chops or the marinated, barbecued quail.
Fuegos
Los Angeles is a melting pot where you can find pretty much any type of cuisine, but Argentinian representation is not the strongest. A notable exception is Fuegos, a casual gourmet Argentinian spot in South Los Angeles.
What started as a home-kitchen empanada pop-up has expanded into a larger, casual sit-down restaurant that's also become a community destination for jazz nights, dance classes, and other events. Fuegos is owned by two film production designers, and you can tell once you step inside the rustic, artsy space that transports you to an Argentinian bodega.
With a focus on wood-fired cooking, grilling, and smoking, Fuegos touts high-quality ingredients, with beef that's certified by the Chamber of Meat of Argentina. Dishes include classic entrana (grilled outside skirt steak), a filet mignon sandwich, and the Malbec-braised sirloin beef empanada, where it all started. But there's much more on the menu, like Argentinian pizzas, seafood dishes, and Fuego's take on a potato tortilla.
Simpang Asia
Simpang Asia doesn't make most of the hit lists, but this little gem is guaranteed to give you a flavorful, memorable meal (and it doesn't break the bank). This Indonesian spot started as a small Asian market in Palms and now has two full-service restaurant locations in Los Angeles (one in Palms and one in Venice).
Both locations have a casual, no-frills vibe with cute, tropical decor and outstanding food. The broad menu delivers Indonesian street food with generous portions. The beef rendang is a must, and you'll find other classics like papaya salad and Singapore street noodles, but it's always worth getting a little more adventurous here, if you can handle some heat.
At both locations, you'll find a traditional dish called "nasi bungkus" that consists of chicken curry, beef rendang, sambal egg, vegetable curry, and rice, all wrapped in banana leaves. The Palms location offers a beef-stuffed crispy flatbread as well as steamed fish dumplings (which they mark on the menu as "not recommended for first-time diners"...that's when you know it's good). And at the Venice location, there is a tasting menu for two — "street food adventure" or "festival feast."
Companion
Companion is a small restaurant that's a little hidden in plain sight on Lincoln Blvd in Venice. Once you actually find the place and walk inside, you'll settle into a cozy dining room with floor-to-ceiling shelves full of vinyl records and decor that make you feel like you're inside someone's home.
Neighborhood coffee shop by day and California-Italian restaurant by night, Companion is the perfect spot to visit with friends for a quality, thoughtful meal enjoyed alongside some really interesting wines. The menu, which changes fairly regularly and highlights California produce, is short... but honestly, it doesn't need anything else.
You'll find a handful of salads, pastas, pizzas, and mains (typically around two of each), which keeps things simple and makes your decisions that much easier. The crispy rice salad is a standout; the chicken cutlet is extremely well executed; the pizzas are delicious; and the rigatoni bolognese (a white bolognese made with pork and beef) is pretty special.
Electric Bleu
Electric Bleu is a bustling little French bistro with California flair, smack in the middle of Mar Vista — a neighborhood that tends to get overshadowed by more popular or prettier parts of town. However, it's an understated area that's actually full of great dining options, and Electric Bleu is perhaps the best of the bunch.
The restaurant occupies a corner spot on Centinela, with a fun, semicircular facade and a modern yet charming feel. The experience can lean a bit toward fine dining, but it remains perfectly approachable. The food is absolutely fabulous, and these très chic French recipes are everything you want from a California-French bistro.
When you see a baguette with butter on the menu at a French restaurant, it's a must-order. Electric Bleu's warm, crispy bread served with fleur de sel butter does not disappoint and is a perfect start to your meal. The menu is seasonal and changes pretty often, but some signature dishes tend to earn a permanent spot, like the excellent steak au poivre. And if nothing else, please come here for the electric fries — they are made with chicken salt, and they might change your life.
Caffe Pinguini
Caffe Pinguini is a traditional Italian restaurant with an old-world feel, nestled off Vista Del Mar, right near the water. Most people don't think to head to the sleepy neighborhood of Playa Del Rey for a great dinner out, but Caffe Pinguini is a charming surprise. The restaurant feels authentic and inviting, with a great patio and a vibe that's romantic enough for a date night but not so fancy that you can't bring your family.
Owned by a Roman family, Pinguini has been around since 1997. Its large menu features cold and hot antipasti, hand-tossed pizzas, and a long list of pastas and secondi dishes. Whether you go for the artichoke and olive pizza, the linguine mare that's chock-full of seafood, or the light and bright veal piccata limone, you'll enjoy a really solid Italian meal for a reasonable price.
Chez Mar
Another brand-new addition to Los Angeles comes to Mar Vista from the chef behind Dudley Market. Currently operating more as a weekend pop-up, the tiny raw bar and self-dubbed "So Cal bistro" Chez Mar serves seafood dishes with a French twist, driven by local produce and sustainability.
Inside the little black building neighboring Mavro Coffee on Venice Blvd, you'll find a small but mighty menu: Oysters on the half shell, a bunch of crudos and carpaccios, a Baja oyster po'boy, a seasonal salad, and a few French dishes like Parisian gnocchi with saffron leeks and basil and brioche French toast with whipped cream and figs. The seafood and produce are fresh and well executed, and this little shop is worth popping by for a bite while it establishes itself as the newbie in the neighborhood.
Methodology
This list focuses on sit-down Los Angeles restaurants that may not be as "buzzy" or as loved as some of their local counterparts. The restaurants were carefully chosen based on nearly two decades of L.A. restaurant experience and included consideration of reviews and feedback from Los Angeles customers.