What Makes Argentinian Fugazzeta Different From A Standard Pizza Pie?

We are spoiled for choice with all the different types of pizza in the U.S., from thin crust to thick crust, deep dish, and a multitude of toppings in between. Although it originated in Italy, pizza is now loved globally, with a dazzling variety of regional styles to show for it. Take, for example, the Maltese Gozo ftira potato pizza, with its sourdough flatbread base and sheep's milk cheese, or the French-style pissaladière pizza, a tomato-less pie made with onions, olives, and anchovies.

South America also has its own variations, such as Argentina's fugazzeta. One of the main differences that sets it apart from standard American pizza is the kind of dough used, which is essentially focaccia bread. In fact, it's named for the word fügassa, meaning focaccia in the Italian dialect of Genoese. There are a few types of fugazzeta, but two distinctions they all share are that they're not made with tomato sauce, and they are covered with a topping of charred onions.

Fugazzeta evolved from Argentine fugazza, a focaccia made al molde (in a deep pan) that's covered with caramelized onions, and sometimes a sprinkle of oregano and parmesan cheese. Add a layer of mozzarella cheese, and it becomes a fugazzeta. The stuffed version, fugazzeta rellena, sandwiches an extraordinary amount of cheese between two layers of the spongy crust and the obligatory scorched, sweet onions on top. This doubled-up stuffed rendition is what most people think of when referring to fugazzeta.