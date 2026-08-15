The Absolute Best Restaurants In Los Angeles 2026

Ah, Los Angeles ... one of the best places any foodie can live. There is such a bounty of amazing restaurants in this city that sometimes choosing where to go out to dinner can feel like Sophie's Choice. But that's a great problem to have.

This list focuses on sit-down restaurants, so you won't find food trucks or street food, but it isn't necessarily based on show-stopping tasting menus and Michelin-level experiences (although there are plenty of those in LA). Rather, these restaurants are tried-and-true favorites that fall somewhere in the middle: neighborhood spots and top hits that deliver over and over again. The ones that offer not just one spectacular element but the whole package — including an experience that's actually worth the price tag. They win for quality, consistency, great vibes, and fantastic food every time.

This list only cracks the surface; after all, one of the best things about LA is that there's always more where that came from. So here are some of the absolute best restaurants in Los Angeles, in no particular order ... because how could you possibly choose?