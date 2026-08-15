The Absolute Best Restaurants In Los Angeles 2026
Ah, Los Angeles ... one of the best places any foodie can live. There is such a bounty of amazing restaurants in this city that sometimes choosing where to go out to dinner can feel like Sophie's Choice. But that's a great problem to have.
This list focuses on sit-down restaurants, so you won't find food trucks or street food, but it isn't necessarily based on show-stopping tasting menus and Michelin-level experiences (although there are plenty of those in LA). Rather, these restaurants are tried-and-true favorites that fall somewhere in the middle: neighborhood spots and top hits that deliver over and over again. The ones that offer not just one spectacular element but the whole package — including an experience that's actually worth the price tag. They win for quality, consistency, great vibes, and fantastic food every time.
This list only cracks the surface; after all, one of the best things about LA is that there's always more where that came from. So here are some of the absolute best restaurants in Los Angeles, in no particular order ... because how could you possibly choose?
Saffy's
Saffy's, located in East Hollywood, doesn't just wow patrons with its pretty pink interior, a gorgeous wrap-around bar, and a lovely patio dining area — but it also serves up some of the best in Los Angeles. Sister restaurant to other fan favorites Bestia and Bavel, Saffy's is quite literally the adorable little sister of the trio. But let's talk about the food.
On the menu, you'll find delicious appetizers and small plates like perfectly fried green falafel, fresh scallop crudo, and an unassumingly incredible grilled onion and endive salad. The hummus is fantastic enough on its own, but additions like slow-cooked fava beans and soft egg make it that much better, and you get to sop it all up with the softest challah you've ever had. And while the shawarma and snapper tagine are excellent, the skewers are really where Saffy's shines. Pick a meat, any meat...you can't go wrong. Oh, and don't skip out on the cocktails; they're excellent.
4845 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(424) 699-4845
Cobi's
Cobi's is another pretty pink restaurant that draws you in first with its flower-filled aesthetic and then keeps you returning for its amazing South Asian dishes. Located on Main Street in Santa Monica, you can always expect a line here (even if you made a reservation), but you can also always count on the meal being worth the wait.
From the pork dumplings and papaya salad to the beef rendang and African curry, every dish is more flavor-packed than the last. Anything you order on the menu will taste extremely thoughtful, complex, and a little different than anything you've had before. The best kept secret at Cobi's? The restaurant offers two "feed me menus" — The Classics and Chef's Selection — that supply the whole table with copious amounts of food at a completely reasonable price. Totally worth it if you come hungry, since you'll get to try most of the menu in one go. And you'll be hard-pressed to find a dish you don't enjoy.
2104 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 238-5195
Beethoven Market
This place is the definition of "neighborhood spot", right down to the fact that it's literally located smack in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Mar Vista. But the food — specifically the high caliber of food delivered at such digestible prices for Los Angeles — is why Beethoven Market makes the list.
The tastefully simple menu features a rotating selection of seasonal pizzas like summer corn and roasted onion (with just the right crisp-to-fluff crust ratio), expertly made pastas like rigatoni carbonara and linguine al limone (truly special), and tried-and-true mains like perfectly cooked rotisserie chicken and hanger steak.
But the peripheral plates are equally as impressive here: From the must-have focaccia (which must be eaten with the whipped ricotta and honey), to some of the crispiest, tastiest meatballs you'll find in LA, to a green bean salad that blows all other green bean dishes away. And guess what? Beethoven Market (which is in the same family as Cobi's) offers the same family-style menus...at an even better price.
12904 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
(323) 579-1391
Damian
Located in a warehouse in the Arts District downtown, Damian skews Mexican fine dining with an industrial-chic feel and a contemporary menu that pays homage to its Mexico City roots in the best way.
Everything here is guaranteed to be delicious and highlight beautiful California produce in the process. Some must-have items? Game-changing guacamole for the table, whatever tostadas and tamales they happen to have on rotation, the pollito pastor (with pineapple butter), and the duck carnitas for the grand finale. Depending on what you order, this one might be more of a special occasion meal...but it'll be well worth the pretty penny.
2132 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
(213) 270-0178
Found Oyster
Over in East Hollywood, this adorably charming raw seafood spot is small but mighty. Eating at Found Oyster feels a little like you've been transported to Cape Cod (which makes sense, because that's where the owner sources the oysters, from his own family's farm). Once you wait your turn and finally make it inside, you may never want to leave.
The ambiance is impeccable, and so is any seafood dish you will eat here. But while the plates are all sure to be thoroughly enjoyable, from the fried cod sandwich to the mussels and clams frites, the real reason to come here is the raw bar. Whether you're prepared to splurge on a seafood tower or want to choose your own adventure with oysters, crudo, crab cocktail and more...it'll be a meal to remember. Also worth noting, the martinis are a steal at $15 (and only $10 at happy hour)!
4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(213) 377-2726
Bavel
Another gorgeous restaurant in the Arts District, Bavel is an upscale Middle Eastern restaurant that serves up wonderfully flavorful mezze and large-format entrees meant to be shared (and adored). Even though the space is large, every meal here is a supremely pleasant experience, with expertly-made food that warms the soul.
The menu is fairly large, so there's plenty to enjoy here. The exceptionally creamy hummus and the baba ganoush are a perfect way to start the meal (be sure to order additional bread, because you'll want to try every single warm, fluffy variety offered). The appetizers are all stellar, whether it's the smoky grilled oyster mushroom kebab or the uniquely delicious malawach. And as for the entrees, don't skip the lamb here. With a super interesting cocktail selection and a plethora of seasonal desserts, you will leave Bavel very full and very happy.
500 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 232-4966
Felix Trattoria
Chef Evan Funke is no stranger to the Los Angeles restaurant scene. But between his three highly rated Italian spots (Felix, Mother Wolf, and Funke), the oldest of the bunch takes the cake.
This cozy little space on Abbot Kinney is always booked solid, and that's largely because it puts out some of the best handmade (and hand-rolled) pasta in the city — and you can watch the magic happen right through the glass-paned room inside the restaurant where the pasta is made from scratch. Grouped by Italian region on the menu, the pasta choices are abundant...so pick one from each region or pick a region and live there for the night. Whatever you end up with, you'll taste the care that went into every noodle.
Outside of pasta, make sure you start with a hot sfincione (a hot, olive oil-soaked Sicilian focaccia bread), check out the craft cocktails and great wine list, try the gamberi (head-on shrimp in an irresistible green sauce), and maybe a pizza if you have room.
1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 387-8622
Pizzeria Sei
Speaking of pizza...Pizzeria Sei has quickly risen in the ranks since it opened in Pico-Robertson (and then opened a second shop in Palms). It's pretty much unanimous that this place has some of the best pizza in Los Angeles (and what's more, it's even been named one of the best in the world).
What makes it so special? The pizza here is classic Neapolitan style, but it's inspired by the chef's Asian background. He puts a unique and flavorful spin on the pies while remaining rooted in real tradition, with a signature pizza dough that emerges charred, fluffy, and air-pocket-filled after it's blasted in the wood-fired oven and then crimped.
The beautiful thing about the menu is that you can be as adventurous as you'd like. Stick to the classic Margherita or Neapolitan, which will be everything you want them to be...or go for the more innovative creations like the Bismarck (made with fior di latte, Pecorino Romano, and truffle cheeses, prosciutto, and a runny egg) or the Mala Lamb Sausage (which features ingredients like creme fraiche, bell pepper, smoked provolone, mala spiced chili, and cilantro).
8781 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 279-9800
Holbox
A Los Angeles staple that's loved by all who pass through its doors, Holbox is the first market stand in Los Angeles to earn a Michelin star. And if you've ever eaten at this Mexican Seafood stand nestled inside Mercato La Paloma, you've tasted the reason why.
There will be a long line, but this little stall will deliver every time. You can go for the 8-course tasting menu experience on Wednesdays and Thursdays for a wide sampling of the menu along with exclusive dishes, or you can wait it out for the counter. You truly can't make a wrong order here, because everything on the menu goes together beautifully.
The scallop or shrimp aguachile is dressed in a lime-serrano-marinade you'll want to bathe in. The kanpachi and uni tostada is really something special. Every taco will hit the spot, whether it's the crispy fried baja fish, the seared scallop, or the smoked kanpachi. And if you're going for a larger, hot entree, the grilled octopus is totally worth it. Don't forget to wash it all down with a churro and some chocolate sauce.
3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 986-9972
Si! Mon
Staying on the seafood train for a minute...next stop is Si! Mon. This lovely Central American-inspired restaurant, imagined by a Panamanian chef, took over the James Beach location in Venice and did a stunning job with the redesign.
The menu here leans heavily into vibrant, Caribbean-style seafood dishes while offering an array of other exotic plates — whatever you order, you can guarantee the dish itself will look drop-dead gorgeous, and taste just as good as it looks.
The curry-spiced hamachi sashimi (made with some kind of magic curry mushroom oil), the kanpachi ceviche doused in coconut leche de tigre, and the tuna carpaccio yuca tostada are all standouts that will blow you away from the first bite. The shrimp dumplings come floating in a drinkable coconut bisque, the kanpachi en banana leaf will please you every step of the way, and the sweet corn bollo is something you will think about for months to come.
60 North Venice Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 302-0016
Dan Tana's
There's no shortage of old school Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, and there are some really great contenders. But West Hollywood's Dan Tana's is simply everything you want from an old school Italian restaurant: red booths and checkered tablecloths, a bustling bar full of old men, and food that tastes like your East Coast Nonna made it.
Sure, the Caesar salad costs $30 and takes 25-30 minutes to arrive... but it's made tableside and served ice cold, so you'll forget about all that once you dig in. The menu is long, so you'll have lots of options to choose from, but all you really need to worry about ordering is the chicken parm, which will never disappoint because it's the best in town.
This place is an institution in a no-frills, "we are what we are" kind of way. Come in, have a martini, and stay for a long, leisurely dinner that hits the mark on everything you love about Italian-American cuisine.
9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069
(310) 275-9444
Vin Folk
The small Hermosa Beach wine bistro Vin Folk has earned a lot of recognition for its intimate ambiance and innovative, global approach to cuisine. It's a charming neighborhood spot that locals have quickly come to love, with a super interesting (and reasonably priced) wine list and food that will take your taste buds on an adventure.
One of the best things about this restaurant is that the chefs (a married couple who hail from several Michelin-starred restaurants) also float around the room as servers, describing their heartfelt dishes in depth. Some things on the menu might confuse you a little, and that's okay. Just order with your heart and let yourself experience one of the more unique meals you've ever tasted.
The menu changes regularly, but a couple of items are long-standing. If you get one thing here, please make sure it's the cabbage — it's brined and prepared two ways, one equally as delicious as the other, and sits on top of a heavenly pistachio butter. Who knew cabbage could be life-changing?
1501 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 473-5909
Maydan Market
Maydan Market is a grand, globally inspired food hall in West Adams that features a whole line-up of stalls with different cuisines to explore. The beautiful space is an experience in itself, with an array of bars, counters, stalls, and seating throughout. But the main event happens at the back of the hall where the open-fire hearth sits in all its glory.
While all of the stands are highly worth checking out, the main tenant, Maydan, is the full-service Middle Eastern restaurant with a dining experience that feels special. At the massive wrap-around bar that surrounds the wood-fire hearth in the center, you'll find their freshly baked signature tone bread, delicious mezze spreads and condiments, wood-roasted veggies, and large, flavorful entrees like rib eye and lamb shoulder.
You can certainly order à la carte, but the best move here is the tawle — the full Maydan experience that's designed to be shared. At $95 per person, you get more than your money's worth with an impressive amount of food that you won't be able to stop eating. It's the best way to taste the menu (alongside a creative cocktail like the Hummus Among Us or the Za'atar Martini).
4301 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90016
(213) 838-9868
Osteria Mozza
Most Los Angeles locals would agree that Chef Nancy Silverton is a highly revered household name, and her Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza lives up to the well-earned hype it's received ever since it opened its doors almost 20 years ago. It's more of a splurge meal, but one any true food-lover will be happy to buy.
This legendary, dark-and-vibey Italian restaurant on Melrose is known for its "Mozzarella Bar" in the center of the room. With a dozen mozzarella plates to choose from, ordering at least one is a must. The seasonal antipasti are also spectacular, whether it's the porchetta tonnato, the shaved Brussels sprouts, or the summer panzanella.
The pasta shines at Mozza, from the orecchiette with fennel sausage and Swiss chard, to the ricotta and egg ravioli in brown butter, to your choice of ragu (duck, rabbit, oxtail, or bolognese). As far as secondi, the grilled beef tagliata is always a hit and the crispy duck confit and halibut saltimbocca are equally as wonderful. Just make sure you save room for dessert.
6602 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90038
(323) 297-0100
Loreto
Frogtown's Loreto feels classy, inviting, and cool in a way that's not trying too hard. Its sprawling indoor-outdoor design and amazing patio make for an absolutely lovely setting for your meal, but the bold flavors on each plate are what you'll remember most.
If you're eating at Loreto, there are two things you must appreciate: seafood and spice. The Mexican seafood spot does offer a vegetarian/vegan menu, but the seafood is the reason to come here. You'll find that the crudos, aguachiles, ceviches, and tostadas are all deeply flavored dishes, and many of them pack a real punch. But it's just the punch you needed.
The main event (aka the Zarandeados) is butterflied whole fish, octopus, or lobster that comes with rice, black beans, habanero onions, avocado, tortillas, quesadillas, and salsas. Share it with the table and fight over every last bite.
1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90039, US
(424) 722-6313
Luv2Eat Thai Bistro
Last but not least, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro is another revered Los Angeles restaurant that residents flock to time and again to get their fix of flavor-bomb Thai food. This one is perhaps the most casual of the bunch, but the strip mall joint has consistently proven its excellence since it opened in 2014.
You'll find all of the classics here like pad thai, pad see ew, papaya salad, and Penang curry, and they'll be delicious no doubt. But trust the process and stick to the Chef's Specials section of the menu, which is full of Luv2Eat's signature, exotic dishes.
The restaurant is known for its crab curry, which is a spice-packed dish made with blue crab meat, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot, papaya, and hard-boiled egg. It's a must-order, but not for the faint of heart. Outside of that, there are more signatures to explore like the moo ping (marinated grilled skewers), the fried chicken, and the jade noodles with BBQ meat.
6660 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 498-5835
Methodology
Los Angeles is chock-full of amazing restaurants, no matter what neighborhood, price tag, or cuisine you're looking for — so this is by no means an exhaustive list. But these top picks were carefully chosen based on nearly two decades of LA restaurant-going, as well as reviews and feedback from customers. Restaurants were selected for their overall well regard, for providing a consistently great experience, and most of all for serving excellent food that'll turn anyone into a repeat customer.