How To Make A Single Serving Of Pasta From Scratch

Making pasta from scratch probably sounds like a task for seasoned chefs only, but when you break it down into a few simple steps, it's surprisingly easy. For a single serving, all you need are two basic ingredients: eggs and flour. Start by placing 1/2 cup of flour (all-purpose is fine) on a clean surface or in a bowl, then make a well in the center of the flour — think of creating a tiny volcano. Crack one egg into the well, then roll up your sleeves, because things are about to get a little messy.

Using a fork, gently whisk the egg, slowly incorporating the flour from the edges of the well. Take your time with this part of the process, don't rush. As the dough slowly starts to come together, switch to using your hands to knead it. You'll want to knead for around ten minutes (or less), until the dough is smooth and elastic. If it's too sticky, sprinkle on just a bit more flour, and if it's too dry and crumbly, add a few drops of water.

Once your dough is smooth, you can test if it's kneaded enough by using the windowpane test. Stretch a small piece of dough between your fingers — if it forms a thin, translucent window without tearing, it's ready to use. At this point, wrap your dough in plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 30 minutes, allowing the gluten to relax and the dough to become tender.