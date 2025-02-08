How To Make A Single Serving Of Pasta From Scratch
Making pasta from scratch probably sounds like a task for seasoned chefs only, but when you break it down into a few simple steps, it's surprisingly easy. For a single serving, all you need are two basic ingredients: eggs and flour. Start by placing 1/2 cup of flour (all-purpose is fine) on a clean surface or in a bowl, then make a well in the center of the flour — think of creating a tiny volcano. Crack one egg into the well, then roll up your sleeves, because things are about to get a little messy.
Using a fork, gently whisk the egg, slowly incorporating the flour from the edges of the well. Take your time with this part of the process, don't rush. As the dough slowly starts to come together, switch to using your hands to knead it. You'll want to knead for around ten minutes (or less), until the dough is smooth and elastic. If it's too sticky, sprinkle on just a bit more flour, and if it's too dry and crumbly, add a few drops of water.
Once your dough is smooth, you can test if it's kneaded enough by using the windowpane test. Stretch a small piece of dough between your fingers — if it forms a thin, translucent window without tearing, it's ready to use. At this point, wrap your dough in plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 30 minutes, allowing the gluten to relax and the dough to become tender.
The art of rolling and cooking perfect pasta every time
Once the dough has had sufficient beauty rest, it's time to roll it out. If you don't have a pasta machine lying around your home, no worries — you can use a trusty rolling pin to get the job done. Lightly flour your work surface and your rolling pin, and begin rolling out the dough. Again, go slow and steady — good pasta takes patience. Aim for a thin sheet of dough that's almost translucent. The thinner, the better is the rule here. Once you've achieved that delicate dough, you can cut it into any shape you like: fettuccine, tagliatelle, or little square ravioli. The choice is yours and the possibilities are endless when it comes to pasta shapes.
Now it's time to cook. Simply bring a pot of salted water to a boil, drop in your fresh pasta, and let it simmer for two to four minutes. But remember: fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried, so keep an eye on it. Once it's cooked to your preference, drain the pasta and you're ready to enjoy it! For some extra inspiration, why not try one of our 24 pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners? Whether you want to whip up a classic marinara or cover it in a creamy pesto sauce, a homemade pasta is a surefire way to impress everyone at your next dinner party. Simply double, triple, quadruple, etc., the recipe as required.