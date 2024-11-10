When It Comes To Kebabs, Size Does Matter

The seemingly simple kebab really does contain multitudes. It's so much more than just meat on stick. Nearly every cuisine in the world has its own version of this iconic food, from giant doner kebabs to the iconic Greek souvlaki. However, that variety can make for some confusion when it comes to trying to nail the perfect kebab at home. Still, one element remains constant, whether you're making Italian spiedini di maiale, or Japanese yakitori, you'll find yourself cutting whatever it is you happen to be skewering into delicious little bite size chunks.

Chef Steve of Atlanta-based Chef Steve Creations, specializing in mobile hibachi and traditional catering, is an expert when it comes to grilling just about anything. He recommends cutting your pieces to about 1 to 1 ½ inches across (each way). "This consistency in size ensures that everything cooks evenly," chef Steve explains. When you're working with the intense heat of a grill (or even open flame), the meat and vegetables will get perfectly cooked through before they have a chance to burn on the outside.