10 Food Tourist Traps To Avoid In Los Angeles

The City of Angels is known for many things: the entertainment industry's rich and famous, sunny skies and 72-degree weather year-round, and winning back-to-back World Series. The cherry on top? Los Angeles is also known for having really great food.

But because Los Angeles offers so many different attractions and has always been such a big destination for tourists, tourist traps abound. The food scene in this city is irrefutably one of the best in the country — but for every excellent restaurant with an award-winning chef and unforgettable dishes, there's one that solely exists to lure the unknowing tourist into spending loads of their money without giving any real quality in return.

What exactly makes an establishment a "tourist trap," and how does an innocent visitor avoid them? Typically, these are places that are well-known (whether famous or infamous) far beyond the city's locals, often because they've either been frequented by celebrities, they offer a beautiful setting (which looks great on Instagram), or a menu item has blown up as a must-try thanks to social media or Yelp reviews. But while one or more of those things may be true, in reality, these spots are usually some combination of kitschy, overpriced, and mediocre at best.

So if you're headed to LA, here are some food tourist traps to avoid so you can spend your time and money somewhere else in the city that will truly be worth it.