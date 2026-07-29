10 Food Tourist Traps To Avoid In Los Angeles
The City of Angels is known for many things: the entertainment industry's rich and famous, sunny skies and 72-degree weather year-round, and winning back-to-back World Series. The cherry on top? Los Angeles is also known for having really great food.
But because Los Angeles offers so many different attractions and has always been such a big destination for tourists, tourist traps abound. The food scene in this city is irrefutably one of the best in the country — but for every excellent restaurant with an award-winning chef and unforgettable dishes, there's one that solely exists to lure the unknowing tourist into spending loads of their money without giving any real quality in return.
What exactly makes an establishment a "tourist trap," and how does an innocent visitor avoid them? Typically, these are places that are well-known (whether famous or infamous) far beyond the city's locals, often because they've either been frequented by celebrities, they offer a beautiful setting (which looks great on Instagram), or a menu item has blown up as a must-try thanks to social media or Yelp reviews. But while one or more of those things may be true, in reality, these spots are usually some combination of kitschy, overpriced, and mediocre at best.
So if you're headed to LA, here are some food tourist traps to avoid so you can spend your time and money somewhere else in the city that will truly be worth it.
Catch
Catch, located on Melrose Avenue right where Beverly Hills meets West Hollywood, is one of the quintessential LA restaurants that defines the word "scene". As a transplant from the original location in New York, this expensive seafood restaurant has been one of the most trendy spots in LA ever since its star-studded opening in 2016 (which was attended by everyone from the Kardashians to Jamie Foxx to then-twelve-year-old Millie Bobby Brown).
The location definitely fits the bill: Between the restaurant's dramatic entryway bursting with flowers and hanging lights and its vibey, lounge-like rooftop setting, it's understandable why this is a "place to be seen" and why so many people come here for the photo op. The problem is, Catch is ultimately better for the 'gram than it is for actually enjoying your meal.
The food isn't necessarily terrible — most of the menu is comprised of perfectly decent seafood dishes — but it'll cost you way more than you want to pay for perfectly decent. When a nigiri flight runs for over $100 and a side of lobster mac & cheese is tagged at nearly $50, that better be some of the best seafood you've ever had. And unfortunately, it's just not. No matter how "scene-y" it may be, when push comes to shove, this pretty place simply isn't worth the pretty penny you'll pay at the end of the night.
The Ivy
With its original location on Robertson in West Hollywood and a second "Ivy By The Shore" on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, The Ivy is another institution for celebrity watching. Out-of-towners tend to flock here so that they can try to get a glimpse of someone famous, and if they go at the right time, they just might. However exciting it may be to see Kylie Jenner or Jennifer Lopez at lunch, the meal itself will certainly not be worth the price tag.
The restaurant's colorful, floral decor and white picket fence offer an atmosphere that may feel "homey" to some and downright kitschy to others. Regardless, this place knows tourists will show up thanks to its reputation; they haven't put much thought or effort into the food they serve.
Despite this spot being known for its crab cakes and signature pink sauce, the food is severely overpriced and sadly underdelivers. Sure, the place is iconic, and it's fun to tick off the experience from your LA bucket list, but at what cost? From $30 pancakes, a $40 Cobb salad, to a $65 lobster tagliatelle, all just okay, that brunch, lunch, or dinner won't be justified no matter who's sitting two tables away.
Eggs***
Eggs***, which now has several locations across the city, had a real moment back when it opened in Grand Central Market in 2013. After the owner debuted this former food truck's first brick-and-mortar location, people literally started lining up for the famed breakfast sandwich for two hours at a time. While the lines are more manageable today and the chain has expanded, this place still lures in the tourists because of that notorious high demand, but it's a classic case of overhyped.
The fast-casual spot is best known for its breakfast sandwiches with soft scrambled eggs on warm, buttery brioche buns, as well as its signature item called the "S***" (coddled egg on top of a potato puree, which comes in a glass jar with baguette slices for dipping). And don't get me wrong, it does the job if you're in need of a fancy breakfast sandwich. But while soft, buttery eggs are indubitably delicious, they aren't worth waiting in line for.
The food is good, sure, but it's nothing special and will most likely soon be forgotten. Overall the Eggs*** experience just doesn't quite live up to the hype, so better to skip it and go enjoy one of LA's many other tasty breakfast options than be slightly disappointed after an hour-long endeavor.
Mel's Drive-In
Mel's Drive-In, (self-proclaimed) "America's Most Iconic Diner", is certainly a Los Angeles institution. It's been around since the 1940s, when it was the first drive-in restaurant concept to emerge in San Francisco, and after some demolitions and next-generation re-openings, it hit LA in 1989. The 24-hour diner is very popular with tourists because of its kitschy 1950s feel, its "Celebrity Bar" (the Hollywood location's version of a speakeasy), and it's status a celebrity hangout spot.
And look, that's all great — this place has some real history, and there's no arguing it's iconic. But we're here to talk about the food. And when it comes to Mel's Drive-In, we're talking about diner food. Burgers, fries, BLTs, coleslaw, meatloaf. The food isn't anything criminal, but it's decidedly average. Average diner food at an above-average price.
These quirky yet mediocre 50s-style diners are a dime a dozen; if you've been to one old-school diner in the US, you've pretty much been to them all (celebrity history or not). And there are a thousand better places to eat in Los Angeles. So, the verdict on Mel's? No disrespect, but need to drive in ... just drive on by.
The Griddle Cafe
The Griddle Cafe is another popular Hollywood breakfast spot with long lines and insanely sweet dishes. This place definitely caters to tourists or young, sugar-addicted people who don't know any better. The whole schtick at this Sunset Boulevard establishment is over-the-top dishes that are impossibly large. They give "decadent" a new meaning, but not in a good way.
Some of the menu items are downright ridiculous, ranging from creations like pancakes filled with brown sugar bananas, frosted flakes, caramel, and bourbon (yes, all in one dish), Chips Ahoy-crusted French toast topped with loads of whipped cream, and red velvet pancakes covered in curls of cream cheese icing (which is really just cake at that point). To top it all off, the restaurant is pretty much always very busy and thus very loud, which just adds to the sensory overload.
Is the menu every 5-year-old's dream? Definitely. But the dishes at The Griddle Cafe are arguably sickeningly sweet, even for the biggest sweet tooth you know. So if you're not going with a 5-year-old, stay away and spend your sugar calories somewhere else.
Pink's Hot Dogs
Ah, Pink's Hot Dogs. Another Los Angeles "institution" that comes with some fun and charming history, but equally disappointing fare. There's no doubt that the colorful hot dog stand is a landmark in Los Angeles just like the giant donut of Randy's Donuts. And if nothing else, it's impressive how long the stand has been standing; the original location is over 85 years old now.
But again, the fact that Pink's has been known to have many celebrity patrons over the years is why many tourists come running for it — they can't resist the idea of eating a celebrity-named hot dog like the Martha Stewart Dog and the SHAQ Dog. But just because some celebrities have either eaten or bestowed their name upon the hot dogs at Pink's doesn't necessarily mean the food is worth your while.
You'll most likely find more lines here, and whatever you order most likely won't be worth the 30-to-60-minute wait. Because the truth is, it's just a hot dog. And even if it's a decent-enough hot dog, no hot dog can really meet the expectation that comes with long waits and celebrity hype. Once upon a time, maybe Pink's was something great. But now, as far as the food itself, it's simply a hot dog stand like any other (and LA's street dogs are arguably much tastier grilled hot dogs).
Paradise Cove Beach Cafe
Hopping all the way over to Malibu, there's one attraction that prioritizes butts in the door over good quality or experience: Paradise Cove Beach Cafe. Situated on a somewhat famous stretch of beach in north Malibu (one that's known to have been a filming location for some big movies and has even graced the cover of a The Beach Boys album), the setting is a big draw. But sadly, what you'll find if you venture to Paradise Cove is many overpriced offerings that consistently turn out underwhelming.
Visitors can eat a meal at the restaurant itself or rent beach lounge chairs and eat there. But they've got to be willing to pay at least one arm and one leg for the experience. The beach rentals start at $150 for chaise lounges and up to $1200 for a large palapa with a table and chairs. A basic burger or even a sandwich will cost you $30, and if you want any seafood expect to pay closer to $50 for a below-average plate of swordfish or shrimp pasta.
The food here is truly nothing to write home about, and the service can be slow and subpar. The kicker? The price tag for parking on the way out after your expensive meal. (You have to stay four hours to get the validated price of $10 ... otherwise, you're looking at another $45). The good news is there are literally 27 miles of beach in Malibu, so odds are good you'll find a better spot.
Avra
Avra is a Greek seafood restaurant that has received a lot of attention since it opened in Beverly Hills It gives off a grand, polished atmosphere with its clean design, indoor trees, and, of course, the signature table of ice in the middle of the restaurant that's piled with all of the fresh fish offerings of the day. People with lots of money eat there, but it's not somewhere you need to waste yours.
The food here isn't terrible by any means — there are definitely a few redeeming things on the menu — but overall, the dishes at Avra are blander than you'd like them to be at a Greek restaurant, and they cost much more than you'd like to pay. The fish is sold and prepared whole, which, as you can imagine, costs a hefty amount per pound depending on the type of fish, and that will only get you the fish itself. Everything else you'll need to order to fill your plate will add up and taste just fine, but not fabulous.
When it comes down to it, at Avra, you are paying for the scene itself: The Rodeo Drive (adjacent) location, the sophisticated ambiance, the influencers, executives, and luxury shoppers dining nearby. But there are so many other great restaurants in Los Angeles where your dollar will go further, and you'll get more than just the scene, so don't get sucked into the allure of this Beverly Hills hot spot.
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
Giving credit where credit's due, Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles started out truly great; founder Herb Hudson is responsible for bringing this iconic Southern soul food to California, and that's a beautiful thing. At the time of its flagship Hollywood opening in 1975, the American combination of fried chicken and waffles was a novelty, and Roscoe's understandably became a huge hit with both LA locals and celebrities.
So why is this respectable soul food spot considered a tourist trap? Sadly, times change. Back in the day, and even until fairly recently, Roscoe's offered something really special. But today, although it remains a widely known Los Angeles institution and continues to grace the city's "must-eats" lists, the quality and consistency is simply not what it used to be ... and OG or not, there are other places in LA that do it better now.
It's still chicken and waffles, so if you order the quintessential dish at Roscoe's today, it's going to taste good. But with higher prices, smaller portions, and other restaurants that are stealing the show, Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles most likely won't live up to the high expectations that tourists everywhere have set for it.
Bottega Louie
The Bottega Louie is a highly recommended Italian restaurant in downtown Los Angeles with excellent Yelp reviews. There's no denying that the space itself is grandiose — a sprawling, spacious dining room with an open kitchen, high ceilings, pretty gold decor, gorgeous pastry cases, and marble everywhere. Dining here is definitely a pleasant experience, but this is another classic case of "not what it used to be": another restaurant that burst onto the LA food scene, but has naturally declined.
Much like Avra, Catch, or The Ivy, the big draw of Bottega Louie is the location, the scene, or the ambiance (whether you're dining at the downtown location or its West Hollywood counterpart). Thanks to its historically good ratings and great vibe, people will wait for a table and pay plenty for the food regardless. As a result, it seems like Bottega Louie has sort of stopped trying. The food may have once been great, but now it's pretty much blown out of the water by all of LA's newer, more creative Italian restaurants.
With today's fairly uninspired menu of pizzas, pastas, and your run-of-the-mill entree selection, everything the restaurant serves is pretty good ... but nothing is exactly memorable. And for the price, you need to at least be able to think about how good that pizza was afterwards.