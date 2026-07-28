13 Classic Meals That Are 100 Years Old Or Older

Like most countries in the Western Hemisphere, the United States is fairly young, at least the way we know it today. Much of our cuisine came about through the myriad communities that migrated or were brought here and mingled with Indigenous populations, who introduced these newcomers to ingredients like corn, beans, squash, and peppers. And that only really began to occur a few hundred years ago. As such, we may not have the culinary repertoire of countries like China or India, but that doesn't mean the U.S. is devoid of its own historic dishes. We may just need to dig a little deeper beyond the foods that have come to be associated with our nation.

American cuisine is much more than fast food and industrially processed snacks, and we have a wealth of delicious specialties that reflect the many people who have come together to form our modern cultural identity. Not all of them are brand-new inventions, either, and even fewer got their start at chain restaurants or in cans. In fact, a great number of our favorite meals require fresh, highly regional ingredients, along with formidable kitchen savvy, to prepare correctly. Below are several classic American meals that are a century old or even older.