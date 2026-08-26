13 Healthy Trader Joe's Snacks That Are Actually Delicious

Trader Joe's is known and loved for many things, including its overall affordability, popular frozen meals, and its friendly employees, to name a few. But one of the biggest reasons why this grocery chain's loyal customers love shopping here is the plethora of fun and interesting branded snacks that line the aisles.

Whether it's sweet treats that shine all summer like Trader Joe's signature Hold The Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones or picnic-perfect snacks like the fan-favorite Cacio e Pepe Puffs, there's no shortage of munchable goodies. But are there any Trader Joe's snacks that are actually healthy ... and delicious? The answer is yes — and there are lots of them!

Before we get to the list, let's define what makes a Trader Joe's snack "healthy." We're talking about packaged items that meet most, if not all, of these qualifications: They have a short list of easily recognizable ingredients, low or no added sugar, and are made with better-for-you oils (like olive oil or avocado oil) — all of which make them more health-conscious options. So without further ado, here's the roundup of snacks available at Trader Joe's that won't force you to sacrifice nutritious for delicious.