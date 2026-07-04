How Much Caffeine Is In A Shot Of Espresso Vs A Standard Cup Of Coffee?

For fans of the beverage, coffee is delicious, a complex drink enjoyed both hot and in various iced forms. Let's just be honest, though — caffeine is likely the main reason for the drink's success. The complex compound is a daily cornerstone for many Americans, enhancing alertness alongside a breadth of other physiological effects.

Every person has their own daily caffeine habit. Some might drink just one cup and call it a day, while others follow the habits of Teddy Roosevelt and consume a gallon. Generally, you'll want to stick below the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's daily guideline of 400 milligrams — roughly four cups of regular drip coffee — but the typical caffeine experience varies hugely from person to person. So, to help keep track of the potentially jitter-inducing compound, it's helpful to note the caffeine content in classic beverages, such as a shot of espresso versus a cup of drip coffee.

Although these are two supremely popular coffee drinks, both come with only approximate caffeine estimates, as precise measurements are difficult. Coffee strength doesn't derive exclusively from the brewing method, but also from the type of coffee bean. For example, robusta — which appears in both espresso blends and instant coffee — naturally contains about twice as much caffeine. Roast type influences the strength, too, as does grind size. Still, as a general approximation, note that espresso contains more caffeine per ounce, but when evaluated over an entire serving size, a standard cup of coffee is actually more energizing. According to the USDA, a standard 2-ounce serving of espresso contains 127 milligrams of caffeine, compared with an average of 24 milligrams for the same volume of regular brewed coffee; though a standard 12-ounce mug of drip coffee climbs to about 144 milligrams.