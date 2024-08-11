What Makes Nori Different From Other Types Of Seaweed?

If you're looking for a guide to edible seaweed, a pretty accessible place to start is with nori. This salty, delicious sea vegetable is often found wrapped around sushi or onigiri, or packaged in small sheets as crunchy snacks. It's also cut into small pieces to be used in the spice blend furikake, which can be sprinkled over rice bowls or other dishes for a little umami punch.

Nori — which means "ocean moss" in Japanese — is produced from a type of red algae called pyropia, and has been part of the Japanese diet for over a thousand years. Though it was once eaten in its fresh form straight from the sea, drying it became a popular way to preserve this salty staple, and this dried form of nori grew to become the way it is usually eaten in modern Japan. Commercially sold nori is often roasted after drying to make it nice and crisp (at which point it is called yaki-nori), and it is sometimes flavored as well.

Though nori has a long history and a powerful culinary impact, it is far from the only type of sea vegetable used for food. Various types of edible seaweed differ according to the precise type of species they belong to, and how they might be used.