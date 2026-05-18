13 Trader Joe's Snacks That Are Perfect For Your Picnic

A sunny day (no matter the time of year) can have you itching to get out the picnic basket and blanket and head outside for an al fresco lunch. As you get everything organized, steering clear of mistakes that will ruin your picnic, the most important thing, of course, is the food. Whatever you pack should be easy to transport and carry, safe to leave unrefrigerated even in warmer temperatures, and simple to eat. It's a bonus if you don't need more than a plastic fork, or even any utensils at all. Luckily, the snacks at Trader Joe's fit the bill perfectly.

TJ's also has lower prices, creative packaging and design, and showcases flavors from around the world. It's a great place to discover out-of-the-ordinary goodies that aren't available at most grocery stores, and it's known for its temptingly unique snack finds. We checked out what Trader Joe's has to offer and chose satisfying snacks that would be perfect to take along on your next picnic.