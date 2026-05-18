13 Trader Joe's Snacks That Are Perfect For Your Picnic
A sunny day (no matter the time of year) can have you itching to get out the picnic basket and blanket and head outside for an al fresco lunch. As you get everything organized, steering clear of mistakes that will ruin your picnic, the most important thing, of course, is the food. Whatever you pack should be easy to transport and carry, safe to leave unrefrigerated even in warmer temperatures, and simple to eat. It's a bonus if you don't need more than a plastic fork, or even any utensils at all. Luckily, the snacks at Trader Joe's fit the bill perfectly.
TJ's also has lower prices, creative packaging and design, and showcases flavors from around the world. It's a great place to discover out-of-the-ordinary goodies that aren't available at most grocery stores, and it's known for its temptingly unique snack finds. We checked out what Trader Joe's has to offer and chose satisfying snacks that would be perfect to take along on your next picnic.
Sweet onion flavors elevate these crunchy pretzel twists
These Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists, available for $3.69, give the traditional salty snack a tasty sweet-and-savory upgrade. The crunchy bites are delicious right out of the bag, or dunked in a dip, like a French onion flavor for twice the zest.
Popcorn reaches new heights with a hot honey glaze
There are plenty of ways to use hot honey in the kitchen. It has buzz, boosting everything from pizza to fried chicken to desserts with a balance of sweetness and fiery cayenne. For $2.99, this Hot Honey Popcorn coats buttery kernels with the popular combo for an airy, flavorful, mouth-tingling treat.
Enjoy crispy jalapeños alone or as a bold meal garnish
Thin slices of jalapeño pepper are battered and fried to make these Crispy Jalapeño Pieces. The spicy, crunchy bites cost $2.99, and can be an unconventional snack on their own, or they can become part of your picnic dishes, like a topping for a sandwich or sprinkled over a salad.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with crunchy, spiced apple chips
For $2.29, you can bring along a light fruit dessert with these Pink Lady Apple Chips, which are sliced thin and fried with just a little oil, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Try dipping the crisped chips in caramel sauce or yogurt sweetened with maple syrup.
Tradition and snacking collide in these papadum crisps
India's papadum flatbread, a fried staple made with chickpea flour and cumin, gets a snack-size makeover with these Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps. For $2.99, you can enjoy these salted, cumin-dusted crisps on their own or with their traditional mango chutney partner.
Spice up your picnic with tangy rolled tortilla chips
When we ranked Trader Joe's Hall of Fame products, its beloved Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips — which are available for $2.99 — took our No. 1 spot. Break out the guac if you want a dip for the flavor-packed crunchy chips that meld spicy heat with lime's citrus tang.
When one flavor isn't enough, try this chip combo
Why choose just one kind of potato chip when you can have four at the same time with these Patio Potato Chips, available for a limited-time for $2.99? There are four flavors in every bag — Sea Salt & Vinegar, Delicious Dill, Homestyle Ketchup, and Smokin' Sweet BBQ — creating a medley of classic cookout flavors in one crunchy mouthful.
Caramel and peanut butter glaze these premium popcorn kernels
A sugary glaze and nutty notes combine to level up the kernels in this Peanut Butter Caramel Coated Popcorn, available for $3.79. Toss some salted nuts and/or semi-sweet chocolate chips into the bag for an even more scrumptious treat.
The best bagel flavor gives bite-sized crackers zippy appeal
This iconic blend of garlic, onion, and toasted seeds has moved beyond the bakery to coat these crunchy Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Crackers, available for $2.99. Each bite-sized square features a mix of sesame, poppy, and caraway, delivering a savory, aromatic punch.
Nutty surprises await inside these crisp pretzel nuggets
A creamy, roasted alternative to peanut butter takes center stage in these Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, available for $4.49. There's a hint of sweetness in the creamy, velvety filling that balances the crisp, salty pretzel shell.
Classic Roman pasta flavors inspire these organic, airy curls
Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs, available for $2.49, transport the flavors of Anthony Bourdain's favorite classic pasta dish to these light, aerated corn and brown rice curls. This version gains extra depth from a hit of cheddar, joining the traditional Romano cheese and black pepper for a bolder savory profile.
Hazelnut crème transforms puffed corn into a sweet treat
By piping a rich cocoa-nut core into its classic puffed corn snack, Trader Joe's Bamba with Hazelnut Crème Filling offers a dual-textured treat. Available for $2.29, the chocolatey, Nutella-like center makes these perfect for a sweet, crunchy dessert.
Experience iconic cornbread notes in a crunchy, salted crisp
Cornbread is compressed, cut into cracker-sized pieces, roasted, and salted to create these Cornbread Crisps, available for $2.99. Their toasted sweet-and-savory notes are addictively tasty as is, or you can pair them with a spread that plays up either side of the profile, like a sweet cannoli dip.