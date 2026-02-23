6 Best Olive Oils At Trader Joe's, Ranked
Trader Joe's private-label products are a true force to be reckoned with. It's one of the many reasons people are such die-hard fans of the grocery store, myself included. A great example is Trader Joe's lineup of store-brand olive oils, and the company offers quite a few to pick from. However, since we don't typically enjoy olive oil solo, it can be challenging to find out which ones taste the best. Fortunately, I've got you covered.
To put Trader Joe's store-brand olive oils to the test, I bought and tasted six of them. I also ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, perceived quality, and versatility, so that the next time you're standing in front of the olive oil section, you know exactly which bottle to spend your hard-earned cash on. Even if you're after something very specific, I've got the deets. While there are plenty of mistakes to avoid when cooking with olive oil, once you discover what I learned on my taste-testing adventure, you can rest assured that starting with a subpar bottle will be a non-issue.
6. Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy
Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy isn't bad by any means, but something had to come in last place, and unfortunately, this one drew the short straw. A 33.8-ounce jar of it costs just $9.99, so it comes at a fantastic price, but if you're looking for a full-flavored olive oil, it isn't the one.
In fact, Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy has very little flavor. I'd even go so far as to say that it's kind of bland. Whether tasting alone or dipping bread, there just isn't much distinctive taste. While this might come in handy when making dishes where you want the other ingredients to stand out rather than the oil you prepared them in, it won't add much to bread or salad. Additionally, it is the only olive oil on this list that isn't labeled extra virgin, so that definitely implies lower quality. Still, if you love a light-tasting olive oil that blends in, as many people do, this is the Trader Joe's pick for you. Personally, I need more oomph.
Admittedly, I've purchased Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil several times over the years, but it looks like that's about to change. How could it not now that I know it does not live up to the other oils I sampled? Oh well. Moving on ...
5. Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Next up is Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Again, it isn't a bad pick, but it simply can't live up to everything yet to come. If you want a budget olive with some kick, though, it could serve you well. FYI, a large 32-ounce bottle only costs $12.49, and it comes with a handy pour spout for convenience. Nice!
After pouring some of my Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil onto a saucer, I noticed it boasted a more vibrant green color than the last-place Trader Giotto's. I also figured it would have more flavor, and after tasting, my suspicions were confirmed. The taste was rich, fruity, and smooth. It also had a nice fragrant aroma that further added to the sensory experience.
One reason Trader Joe's Premium didn't fare better in my ranking is that it had some serious bite at the end, making it considerably harsher than all the bottles to come. In addition, I didn't like that it was labeled premium. Maybe it is, but after tasting the other options, "premium" felt like somewhat of a misnomer to me. Interestingly enough, it's also a cold-pressed olive oil, which is considered the gold standard for olive oil regarding quality and taste, but I didn't pick up on that in the final product. The moral of the story: You could do worse, but you sure as heck can do better.
4. Trader Joe's Organic Extra Virgin Spanish Olive Oil
Coming in fourth place is Trader Joe's Organic Extra Virgin Spanish Olive Oil. Considering the organic label and the fact that Spain produces the most olive oil, I had high hopes for it. While it didn't let me down entirely, it wasn't all I hoped it would be, either. It's miles ahead of the two lower-ranking products, but even so, it didn't make it past the bottom half of my list.
A 16.9-ounce bottle of Trader Joe's Organic Extra Virgin Spanish Olive Oil costs $8.49, so it comes at a great price. It is also cold-pressed, which, as we now know, denotes a certain premium level of quality. Thankfully, this time, it came through. With every taste, I got tons of robust flavor with a nice bitterness at the end. It was also pleasingly pungent, so there's no way it would blend into the background.
Trader Joe's Organic Extra Virgin Spanish Olive Oil had taste to spare, but even so, it was far from my favorite. I wish it were more buttery and smooth, like the olive oils that ranked higher. Still, it had an appealing golden-green color, and it would be fantastic for bold, rich applications, like dipping bread or drizzling on salad. You really need to love olive oil to get behind it, though, so it's not for everyone.
3. Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil
As someone who's inherently drawn to Mediterranean flavors, especially when it comes to olive oil, I wasn't sure how well Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil would do in my ranking, but I sure was surprised. Not only did it taste significantly better than everything we've discussed thus far, but it boasted a premium quality flavor that anyone could love. A 16.9-ounce bottle only costs $8.99 as well, so it's priced just right, too.
Trader Joe's California Olive Oil may not have taken gold, but after a single taste, I knew it would go far in my ranking. It had a beautifully appealing greenish-gold color, but what stood out the most was its unique taste. Unlike every other olive oil I sampled, it had a distinct grassy element that I loved. It was also pleasantly pungent and had just the right amount of bite. Don't get me wrong, it was still fairly mild overall, but it had all the right elements of a quality pick while still managing to be unique. The lighter nature also makes it a super versatile pick that'll add panache to your dishes without overpowering them in the process. Nicely done, Trader Joe (that is, of course, if you're even a real person).
Bronze isn't anything to scoff at, but the olive oils that ranked higher have it beat when it came to quality and flavor. So, without further ado, let's get to the top two.
2. Trader Joe's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The silver medal for the best olive oil at Trader Joe's goes to the brand's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and let me tell you: It is freaking tasty. So much so, in fact, that it nearly nabbed the top spot.
Trader Joe's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a 16.9-ounce bottle that costs $8.99, so yet again, it is priced well. It's also packaged in a quality bottle with a cork and a great built-in pour spout. What I liked most about it, though, was its smooth, perfectly balanced flavor. It isn't the kind of oil that'll bowl you over with a rich olive taste and pungent aroma, but it gave my mouth all the feels. For starters, it beautifully buttery. It also struck the perfect balance between robust and light. As a result, its versatility is something to marvel at. No matter what you're making, it will add a delicious touch without becoming the star of the show.
The main reason Trader Joe's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil didn't clinch the number one spot in my ranking is that its flavor could've been just a little more emphatic. Still, it is a fantastic pick, and it is an outstanding option if you like a lighter, more versatile flavor that you can actually taste (I'm still looking at you, Trader Giotto's).
1. Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! The absolute best Trader Joe's olive oil is the Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil. A 16.9-ounce bottle costs $10.99, so it's a bit pricier than all but one of the lower-ranking picks, but after a single taste, I knew that the extra couple of bucks was well spent. When it comes to flavor, quality, and versatility, it simply couldn't be beat.
Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil was overflowing with smoothness and just the right amount of fruity goodness. Best of all, it had a distinct peppery finish that made it stand out from the competition. It was deliciously zesty in all the right ways. It also boasted all the Italian flavor a girl like me could want without going overboard. It's a tricky balance, but it nailed it all the same. Every drop oozed premium quality as well, so it is ideal for anything from salad to dipping to cooking and beyond.
Seriously, I can't think of a single way to make Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil better, and I just know it will be a staple in my pantry forevermore. I recommend you snag a bottle the next time you visit our beloved TJ's, so you can revel in its glory as well.
Methodology
My ranking of Trader Joe's olive oils is based on flavor, perceived quality, and versatility. I considered adding price to the mix as well, but you know what? When it comes to the best olive oil, I'll pay whatever, especially considering all of Trader Joe's options are very reasonably priced.
To gather the information needed to assign my final ranking, I gave each olive oil a good taste as-is. I tried little spoonfuls of each — proving once and for all that it's okay to drink olive oil straight. After that, I also tried each product with a bit of bread. How could I not? When that was all said and done, I had all the deets needed to assign each Trader Joe's olive oil a final ranking. Did what I learned make me want to forsake Trader Joe's lineup of salad dressings and simply opt for olive oil on my salads forevermore? Not quite, but oh man, I'd happily use most of the olive oils here over a few of the salad dressing duds.