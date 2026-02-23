6 Best Olive Oils At Trader Joe's, Ranked

Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy isn't bad by any means, but something had to come in last place, and unfortunately, this one drew the short straw. A 33.8-ounce jar of it costs just $9.99, so it comes at a fantastic price, but if you're looking for a full-flavored olive oil, it isn't the one.

In fact, Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil Packed In Italy has very little flavor. I'd even go so far as to say that it's kind of bland. Whether tasting alone or dipping bread, there just isn't much distinctive taste. While this might come in handy when making dishes where you want the other ingredients to stand out rather than the oil you prepared them in, it won't add much to bread or salad. Additionally, it is the only olive oil on this list that isn't labeled extra virgin, so that definitely implies lower quality. Still, if you love a light-tasting olive oil that blends in, as many people do, this is the Trader Joe's pick for you. Personally, I need more oomph.

Admittedly, I've purchased Trader Giotto's Imported Olive Oil several times over the years, but it looks like that's about to change. How could it not now that I know it does not live up to the other oils I sampled? Oh well. Moving on ...