The Simple Trick To See If Chocolate Is High Quality

The cacao tree is where chocolate comes from, and while the ancient Olmec civilization was using it in ceremonies 3,500 years ago, it wasn't until the 19th century that it became accessible to the masses. Today, it's a ubiquitous sweet treat, with quality ranging widely, from mass-produced Hershey's to higher-end La Maison du Chocolat. How can you tell if you have a more refined chocolate bar without looking it up? Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, shared with Food Republic that there's a simple trick — just snap a piece off the bar and listen.

"A clean, crisp snap usually means the bar is well-tempered and the cocoa butter is set in a stable structure," she explained. According to Stevens, a bar of chocolate that doesn't give a satisfying snap might have been poorly tempered, or worse, could have fallen victim to chocolate bloom — that white coating on the surface of chocolate bars that is safe to eat but can soften the bar and impact the flavor.

"Be sure to do the test at cool room temp, about [68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit], and compare like with like," she advised. Stevens noted that dark chocolate has the best snap, while milk and white chocolate — which many don't consider chocolate at all — as well as nut-studded varieties, won't have as crisp a sound when breaking, but that's fine.