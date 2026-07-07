19 Trader Joe's Sweet Treats That Will Shine All Summer
If you want to stock up on scrumptious treats to satisfy your summer sweet tooth, there's no shortage of unique, sweet snack options at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain offers a host of tasty goodies that are especially suited for summertime indulgence. From frozen desserts and summer-coded candies to tropical treats and popular seasonal fruit flavors, there's literally something to please every palate. As you bustle about to attend picnics, potlucks, and other warm-weather outings this season, these desserts are ideal for sweetening those fun summer excursions — whether you share them with others or keep them all to yourself is up to you.
Since Trader Joe's curates and private-labels its products, these goodies are distinctive to the company's stores — they aren't run-of-the-mill options you'll find just anywhere. So, you know you're getting a truly unique bite with every treat you try. The chain searches the globe for outstanding products and puts them through stringent evaluations before determining whether they will receive a presence on the sales floor. So, additionally, you know experts have given the goodies their stamp of flavor approval.
Keep in mind, many of these dreamy desserts are seasonal (and prices may vary). Just like a sweet summer romance, they're going to vanish as soon as those vacation months are finished. So, surf over to Trader Joe's and get these delicious delights while you can.
All the deliciousness of a s'more — no campfire needed
Nothing screams "summer" like the gooey, chocolatey, crispy nostalgia of s'mores, calling up sweet memories of campfires under the stars. These Trader Joe's S'Mores Bars feature all the delicious flavors of a classic s'more, with scrumptious layers of fudgy brownie, toasted marshmallow, and a graham cracker crumb crust, and no campfire is needed — though, if you want to replicate that fresh-from-the-fire essence, they can be quickly warmed in an oven or air fryer to add meltiness and toastiness.
These sweet S'Mores Bars can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Dive into these fun, beach-themed gummies
Whether you're headed to the beach or just want to imagine the ocean waves crashing around you, this Beach Day! Gummy Candy from Trader Joe's features fun, beachy shapes like starfish, palm trees, crabs, conch shells, and even sunglasses to put you in a seaside mood with every juicy bite. The treats feature tie-dye-esque colorfulness that is derived from fruit and veggie juice and spirulina — no synthetic dyes — and they're also made sans animal gelatin, so vegetarians can enjoy them, too.
This chewy Beach Day! Gummy Candy can be found at Trader Joe's for $2.29, so swim in and grab some while supplies last.
Trader Joe's spins out its first-ever cotton candy
For the first time ever, Trader Joe's has debuted a spun sugar treat, and it calls up all the fun of a county fair or carnival — if you close your eyes and take a bite of this Sour Cherry Cotton Candy, you can practically hear the carousel music. The fluffy floss stays true to the grocery chain's dedication to delivering goodies that are free from artificial colors and flavors, utilizing ingredients like veggie juice, turmeric, and plant-derived annatto to create the bright pink color.
This sweet-tart Sour Cherry Cotton Candy can be found at Trader Joe's for $1.99 — so grab some while the summer sun shines.
Go bananas with the simple indulgence of fruit and chocolate
These Gone Bananas! treats from Trader Joe's serve up a simple, sublime frozen dessert that marries the tropical taste of kluai hom bananas from Thailand with dark Belgian chocolate. They're the pared-down version of the full chocolate-covered frozen bananas TJ's once offered, simplified to a bite-sized version that features even more chocolate to savor.
These fruity Gone Bananas! treats can be found at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Unique marshmallows serve up seasonal flavors in fun, fruity shapes
Talk about a sweet summertime mashup; these Trader Joe's Strawberry & Watermelon Marshmallows present a fun fusion of summery flavors that can be enjoyed in so many different ways. You can consume the fruit-shaped 'mallows straight out of the bag, of course — and we wouldn't blame you for diving right in — and they can also put a unique spin on cereal treats or make one heck of a fruity s'more.
These unique Strawberry & Watermelon Marshmallows can be found at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
A sweet-tart twist on the traditional creamsicle
Chill out this summer with a cool, creamy, tropical treat that offers a flavor riff on the traditional orange creamsicle. These Tangerine Cream Bars from Trader Joe's deliver a refreshing sweet-tartness, pairing vanilla ice cream with tangerine-orange sorbet for a seasonal take-along dessert that's sure to vanish fast from your freezer.
These tangy Tangerine Cream Bars can be found at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
A classic summertime favorite brings sweet memories of beaches and boardwalks
A classic treat is served up in this Trader Joe's Flat Taffy, reminiscent of seaside carnivals, beachy boardwalks, and summer vacation spots. The chewy, stretchy candy is raspberry-flavored and comes striped in red, white, and blue colors derived from vegetable juice and spirulina extract.
This fruity Flat Taffy can be found for a limited time at Trader Joe's for $1.19.
Summery drink hits the freezer for a super-refreshing ice pop
Strawberry lemonade is a popular seasonal drink to cool down with during the hot summer months — but if there's any way to make the puckery punch even better, it's freezing it and putting it on a portable stick. That's exactly what Trader Joe's has done with its Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars, which are made in Italy using natural ingredients like strawberry puree and lemon juice concentrate, and then frozen to chilly perfection for the perfect sweet-tart, icy refresher.
The sublimely sweet-sour Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars can be found at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
A tropical twist on a classic French pastry
This seasonal treat comes to Trader Joe's customers all the way from the hands (and oven) of an expert baker located in France. These exquisitely tasty Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes feature a crumbly, buttery tart shell filled with tangy passion fruit curd and topped with a dollop of meringue, and the frozen desserts are ready to eat after just a short thaw in the refrigerator.
These tantalizingly tropical Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes can be found at Trader Joe's for $5.49.
Freeze-dried candies deliver delightful fizz in a favorite summertime flavor
Freeze-drying candy is a fairly recent phenomenon that skyrocketed in popularity around 2020, thanks to social media, transforming familiar treats into something completely fresh and new — but with the same familiar flavors. Jumping on the trendy treat bandwagon, Trader Joe's has tapped into a quintessential summer fruit flavor to offer these Watermelon Freeze-Dried Candies, which have a light crunch that quickly gives way to a melt-in-your-mouth sensation that is sweet, tangy, and just a little sour — and the candies fizz on your tongue, too.
These fizzy, colorful Watermelon Freeze-Dried Candies can be found at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Fan-favorite ice cream treat is a mini piece of chocolatey bliss
When you want a cool, handheld treat to chill out with, these Chocolate Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are among the Trader Joe's desserts that are most beloved by customers. Teeny, crunchy cones are lined with chocolate, filled with creamy chocolate ice cream, and then dipped in even more chocolate, serving up an indulgent frozen dessert that will vanish fast from your freezer.
These creamy Chocolate Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones can be found at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Colorful, flowery cookies are almost too pretty to eat
If there's anything that can improve the delight of wading through a field of summer wildflowers, it's eating these colorful, flower-shaped cookies while doing it. Created by a small-batch bakery in New York, these Pinks & Whites Cookies are crispy, buttery shortbread morsels swathed in sweet yogurt icing and sprinkled with colorful nonpareils, yielding a pretty, crunchy snack you'll delight in diving into.
These eye-catching Pinks & Whites Cookies can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Iconic summer treat downsizes into a tasty ice cream bar
If you love the cool, creamy, sweet sip of a root beer float — an iconic summer treat and a seasonal tradition — these Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Bars put those delightful soda float flavors on a convenient stick for take-along treating. These root beer-flavored frozen pops are filled with vanilla ice cream, serving up just the thing to fight the summer heat.
These sweet Root Beer Float Bars can be found at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Seasonal fruits shine deliciously in handheld, snack-sized pies
Two seasonal fruits shine deliciously in these Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies, which measure about 3 inches in diameter for perfect, one-handed snacking as you go about your summer adventures. This fruity dessert is also an ideal take-along for picnics, potlucks, and summertime parties — though you may want to keep them to yourself rather than share.
These tasty Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies can be found at Trader Joe's for $5.49.
Classic flavor combo comes packaged in tasty frozen sandwiches
Cookies and ice cream join forces in a classic dessert mashup in these Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches. Delicious ice cream blended with loads of chocolatey cookie crumbs comes sandwiched between two chewy, double-chocolate cookies studded with chocolate chunks, forming a perfectly indulgent, frozen summer treat.
These craveable Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Unique, salty-sweet treat harks back to summertime slumber parties
Featuring crushed-up salty snacks covered in milk chocolate, Trader Joe's Snacky Clusters invoke the vibe of childhood summertime slumber parties and campouts. These unique, salty-sweet treats include bits of sea salt potato chips, corn chip dippers, and mini pretzel nuggets, all swirled up with sweet chocolate, reminiscent of the imaginative culinary creativity of kids on summer break with the munchies and time on their hands.
These munchie-taming Snacky Clusters can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Tropical treat from Thailand serves up sweet-tart smoothness
A sweet-tart frozen treat imported from Thailand is yours to savor in this Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Sorbet. This vegan dessert serves up a full pint of tangy, tropical tastiness to cool down with — whether you're out enjoying nature or simply kicking back in your living room.
This puckery Passion Fruit Sorbet can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Dreamy, berry-topped cake will become a summer favorite
For a sweet summer treat that will have you floating on flavor bliss, this Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake is just as dreamlike as the name implies. Featuring two moist sponge cake layers, a custard filling, sweet strawberries, and fluffy whipped cream, this decadent dessert requires only thawing and serving — no baking needed.
This dreamy Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake can be found at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Dark chocolate meets tangy tropical flavors
Never prosaic with its culinary offerings, Trader Joe's has put a tropical twist on the classic peanut butter cup with these Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups. Featuring a dark chocolate shell filled with sweet-tart fruit cream, these cups merge the rich velvetiness of chocolate with the bright, tangy flavors of mango and passion fruit for a truly unique treat mashup.
These delicious Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups can be found at Trader Joe's for $4.29.