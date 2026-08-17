Big Mac Vs Cheeseburgers: Are The McDonald's Burger Patties The Same?
From toppings and condiments to the amount of cheese, each variety of burger at McDonald's has its own nuance. But if you're wondering if the patties are different, one former McDonald's chef has the answer: Whether you order a hearty Big Mac or a smaller cheeseburger, you're getting the same 1.6-ounce patties.
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Of course, the burgers differ in other ways, with the double-pattied Big Mac served on a sesame-seeded roll with lettuce and special sauce while the cheeseburger comes on a standard bun with simple condiments and none of the chopped greens. But otherwise, the two are crafted using the same preservative-free salt-and-peppered 100% beef patties. The only burgers on the menu that are not the same are the Quarter Pounder and its variants, which include the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, its Deluxe version, and the bacon-topped option. Those patties all weigh in at a significantly heftier 4 ounces before they're tossed on the grill.
What does a cheeseburger at McDonald's consist of?
A standard McDonald's cheeseburger is as simple as it sounds: one patty, cheese, pickle, onions, and condiments (ketchup and mustard) all flanked by the crown and heel of the bun. If you're looking for the freshest cheeseburger at the location you're visiting, switch it up using hacks like asking for a steamed bun.
Feeling hungrier? There are a number of variations on Mickey D's cheeseburger. For starters, you can grab a Double Cheeseburger with two patties, more pickles, two slices of cheese and all of the same accoutrements — it ranked as the third-best of McDonald's burgers that Food Republic's taste tester tried thanks to its balance and perfect size. Plus, it's the easiest of the McDonald's lineup to transform into an In-N-Out style burger, if that's your jam.
If you're both extra hungry and looking to increase the cheese factor, get the McDouble, which still features a duo of burgers, the same condiments, and cheese but then ups the ante with an extra slice of that yellow American goodness. Bonus: the McDouble also sports 22 grams of protein and has a spot on the McValue menu, clocking in at less than $3. And if you're in the mood for a Big Mac, but want to save a few bucks, the McDouble can satisfy your craving with a few hacks. Finally, for a different flavor profile and a little added texture, try the Daily Double, which has cheese and diced onions sandwiched between two patties topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
What makes it a Big Mac?
McDonald's iconic Big Mac was a game-changer for the chain when it was introduced throughout the U.S. in the late 1960s. Created by Michael James "Jim" Delligatti at his Uniontown, Pennsylvania franchise location, the burger was crafted with the intent of bringing in customers who wanted more burger for their buck (or 45 cents, which was its original price). Prior to that, the standards were simply hamburgers and cheeseburgers (along with a few other menu items like fries, milkshakes, and the Filet-O-Fish which debuted nationally just a few years earlier).
What separates the Big Mac from the rest of the pack of McD's offerings is its sauce, which bears some similarities to Thousand Island dressing. It's also a two-patty burger, but unlike the double cheeseburger or McDouble, it's stacked club sandwich-style with a heel in between the layers. Pickles, diced onions, and shredded lettuce add some veggies to it, and one slice of cheese rounds everything out.
Just like the others, there are plenty of ways to change up the Big Mac with a few simple modifications. You can even turn it into a beast of a burger by ordering it Japan-style by adding two more burger patties, or make it a surf and turf by squeezing a Filet-O-Fish patty in between the buns, too.