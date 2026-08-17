Big Mac Vs Cheeseburgers: Are The McDonald's Burger Patties The Same?

A standard McDonald's cheeseburger is as simple as it sounds: one patty, cheese, pickle, onions, and condiments (ketchup and mustard) all flanked by the crown and heel of the bun. If you're looking for the freshest cheeseburger at the location you're visiting, switch it up using hacks like asking for a steamed bun.

Feeling hungrier? There are a number of variations on Mickey D's cheeseburger. For starters, you can grab a Double Cheeseburger with two patties, more pickles, two slices of cheese and all of the same accoutrements — it ranked as the third-best of McDonald's burgers that Food Republic's taste tester tried thanks to its balance and perfect size. Plus, it's the easiest of the McDonald's lineup to transform into an In-N-Out style burger, if that's your jam.

If you're both extra hungry and looking to increase the cheese factor, get the McDouble, which still features a duo of burgers, the same condiments, and cheese but then ups the ante with an extra slice of that yellow American goodness. Bonus: the McDouble also sports 22 grams of protein and has a spot on the McValue menu, clocking in at less than $3. And if you're in the mood for a Big Mac, but want to save a few bucks, the McDouble can satisfy your craving with a few hacks. Finally, for a different flavor profile and a little added texture, try the Daily Double, which has cheese and diced onions sandwiched between two patties topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.