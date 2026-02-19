Every McDonald's Burger, Ranked Worst To Best

The McDonald's menu options are perfect for when you're in a rush and just need a quick bite before going about the rest of your busy day. While the restaurant procures a number of notable items, burgers are the highest-quality offerings on the menu right now. This is thanks to McDonald's "Best Burger Initiative" that launched in 2025, making over four dozen tweaks to how it prepares its burgers. This includes adding white onion to all grilled patties and enhancing each sandwich's toasted buns. These changes have aided in making the most prominent menu items at the restaurant much tastier.

However, not all burgers on McDonald's menu are equal in taste. Some sport pre-cooked patties, while others use fresh, never-frozen meat, each enhanced by a multitude different toppings offered. Every burger stands out in its own way. Thus, I've taken it upon myself to rank all the burgers available on McDonald's menu I could find. From the overstuffed Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe to the simple flavor of the Cheeseburger, this list examines every burger to discover the best of what McDonald's has to offer.