13 McDonald's Hacks That Will Change The Way You Eat At The Fast Food Chain

Apple pie à la mode is one of the most tasty dessert pairings out there, and it's awfully hard to turn down. You won't find this treat on a McDonald's menu, but you can create your own version by pairing together two McDonald's menu items. There's a small amount of assembly required here, but we think it's worth the time.

For an apple and ice cream treat, order a baked apple pie and a cup of vanilla ice cream. While the pie is still warm, break it into smaller pieces and place it on top of the ice cream. Alternatively, when you order your cup of ice cream, you could request an extra empty cup on the side. That way, you can cut your pie in half to fit in the bottom of the cup and scoop the soft serve right on top. This is a good way to break up the portion size if you want it to be enjoyed by more than one person.

We find that this is a hack best used when dining in at McDonald's. This way, you can order your apple pie à la mode and have it be fresh rather than melty. Simply finish roughly half your meal, visit the checkout to order your pie and ice cream, and then return once more to your table to finish your meal. By the time you finish those last few nuggets, your pie and ice cream will probably be ready to go. Of course, if the location is extra busy, it might take a little longer.