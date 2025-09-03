Is Big Mac Sauce Just Thousand-Island Dressing? What's Really In The Popular McDonald's Condiment

While McDonald's maintains that nobody has been able to crack their famous "secret sauce" recipe yet, that doesn't mean the world hasn't been trying. It's so beloved that even McDonald's promised to add more of it to its burgers in 2025 as it stepped up its game. Unsurprisingly, Big Mac Sauce copycats are all over the internet, with hundreds of versions out there attempting to nail the ratios. And while it's common knowledge that some people are convinced that it's just Thousand Island dressing, the two are actually pretty different. For example, Thousand Island dressing recipes typically have ketchup as one of the ingredients (similarly, the Wishbone brand includes tomato paste in its recipe). While its pale pink color might appear to be ketchup, the official ingredients list from McDonald's site has no ketchup — or tomato products — in sight. In fact, one ex-Mickey D's chef said that the sauce actually gets its hue from paprika.

The chef, Mike Haracz, took to TikTok to reveal his personal recipe for homemade Big Mac Sauce. According to his video, he uses 1 cup of Hellman's mayo, ¼ cup of sweet pickle relish, 2 tablespoons of Düsseldorf mustard (which is a German mustard), 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar, 1 and ¼ teaspoons of paprika, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, ⅛ teaspoon white pepper. All he does is combine everything and mix it together thoroughly before letting it sit for about 30 minutes for the flavors to meld.