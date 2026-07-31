How To Order A McDonald's Big Mac Japan-Style

If only recreating the rest of McDonald's Japan's menu were as easy as going into the app and adding more beef. Unfortunately, it's just not that simple for the rest of the sandwiches, and it's a shame because there are a handful that look mighty tasty. For example, the McPork is a super-affordable sandwich that was recently brought back to the menu, and which has an intense flavor profile and 15 grams of protein. The McPork is an incredibly rich bite, so much so that Japanese diners are coming up with hacks to help temper the powerful taste sensations, like adding a little apple jelly. Now that's a bite we'd like to get our mouths around.

There's also the Bacon Lettuce Burger, which comes with a beef patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and a special sauce. This one actually sounds like it might be possible to recreate here in the States, except that we'd have to substitute the sauce for something that's available in the U.S. (perhaps the Big Mac sauce?), so it wouldn't be exactly the same.

There's also the infamous Shrimp Filet-O, which should be on any seafood fan's radar. It's a Japanese take on the Filet-O-Fish (which McDonald's restaurants over there also sell), but this truly unique "burger" is made of whole shrimp encrusted in panko, and served up on a bun with lettuce and a tangy thousand island-esque sauce. While there is no recreating the Shrimp Filet-O at a typical McDonald's, you could try the rotating menu at the Global McDonald's in Chicago, where it has been spotted before.