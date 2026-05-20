Want A Better McDonald's Big Mac? Use These 5 Ordering Tips
McDonald's may have been initially founded as a barbecue-based restaurant in 1940, but by the latter part of that decade it morphed into a burger-based concept. While its staple for years was inexpensive hamburgers, in the tail end of the 1960s, one enterprising franchisee crafted an entirely new burger that would ultimately become a signature menu item for the fast food chain: the Big Mac. With three buns, two patties, pickles, lettuce, chopped onions, American cheese, and Big Mac Sauce (originally called "secret sauce"), the iconic offering was inspired by hungry steelworkers whose appetites weren't satiated by the chain's simpler burgers. Since then, it's remained a popular staple on the menu and is even at the heart of a Guinness World Record for a man — Donald Gorske — who loves Big Macs so much he's eaten over 35,000 of them in 50 years' time.
The Big Mac is clearly beloved as-is. However, just like much of the McDonald's menu, there are a few hacks you can use to take it to the next level. Sure, you could simply add extra pickles and more cheese, or ask for no middle bun, but these other tips are sure to score you a seriously upgraded meal — and some might even make other diners stop and stare.
Switch up the patties
Each of the Big Mac's two patties weighs in at 1.6 ounces for a total of one-tenths of a pound of beef. For some, that's still not enough meatiness in between the buns. If you fall into that category, there's a simple way to level up: Ask for quarter pound patties instead for a half pound of beefy goodness.
The other bonus for this trick is that it's likely you'll get a fresher burger. While most are typically frozen, the quarter pound patties are not at many of the locations in the United States. The exceptions, though, are the chain's restaurants in Alaska, Hawaii, and any U.S. territories.
Ask for a steamed bun
Since Big Macs are basically a burger version of the club sandwich, with three buns flanking the beef and toppings, it's important for the bread to be at its best. If you're looking for a better bun experience, swap out the standard warmed one for a steamed version. This prep is usually reserved for the Filet-O-Fish, but it's a quick trade that offers superior results.
First, this is another hack that ensures you have the freshest meal since it can't just be grabbed from underneath a warmer. The soft texture will also complement the rest of the ingredients. One Redditor wrote, "It was very fluffy and light unlike the normal burger bun." Another commented their agreement, "It's far superior." The one caveat on this is that you'll likely have to order at the counter as opposed to on the app or in the drive-thru. And just like with any secret menu-style request, be mindful of how busy the restaurant is before asking for changes that may require extra time.
Spice it up
There aren't a lot of spicy items on the McDonald's menu, but if you're looking to bring a little heat to your Big Mac, there are a few ways to do it. One is to ask for the Spicy Pepper Sauce that's typically served on the Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich. The creamy sauce is flavored with aromatics like garlic and onion and gets a little umami flavor from Worcestershire. But the key ingredient that brings the heat is habanero peppers. Double down and get it on the side for dunking fries, too.
Another option is to order sauces that are typically used for dipping McNuggets or McCrispy Strips. The Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip gets its heat from red jalapeño peppers and has an added tang and slight sweetness, giving it a layered flavor profile. Meanwhile, if you're a fan of traditional wings, you might want to slather on McD's Spicy Buffalo Sauce which will also give the burger a zing. For all of these, you can add them to the burger as it is, or opt to leave off the Big Mac Sauce, so it's not competing with the other additions.
Make it a surf and turf
When you think of surf and turf, your brain may conjure up images of steak and lobster, and if that's what you're looking for, this obviously isn't it. But at McDonald's you can still combine beef and seafood, and it's probably safe to say it's significantly less pricey than its fancier counterpart.
Mickey D's has offered a version of this in the form of a mashup of a Filet-O-Fish and a Double Cheeseburger, but you can do it with a Big Mac instead. While you may be able to ask your cashier to add the fish to your burger, it could be just as easy to order both sandwiches and put it all together on your own. Then, just dig in and enjoy the textural contrast of the crispy fish and the juicy burgers together with all of the Big Mac flavor.
Add even more protein
Want to dial up the meat on your Big Mac even more? In addition to adding fish, you can also pile a crispy McChicken patty on it, too. This monster of a sandwich has also been featured on the chain's secret menu and is named Land, Air, and Sea (for the beef, chicken, and fish).
It's another one that requires a little work on the diner's part to construct it after ordering the three separate sandwiches, but the bonus is that you can choose just how much bread to use. Slide buns between each layer of beef, chicken, and fish, or leave some of them off, so you have a better chance of fitting it in your mouth.