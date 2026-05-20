Want A Better McDonald's Big Mac? Use These 5 Ordering Tips

McDonald's may have been initially founded as a barbecue-based restaurant in 1940, but by the latter part of that decade it morphed into a burger-based concept. While its staple for years was inexpensive hamburgers, in the tail end of the 1960s, one enterprising franchisee crafted an entirely new burger that would ultimately become a signature menu item for the fast food chain: the Big Mac. With three buns, two patties, pickles, lettuce, chopped onions, American cheese, and Big Mac Sauce (originally called "secret sauce"), the iconic offering was inspired by hungry steelworkers whose appetites weren't satiated by the chain's simpler burgers. Since then, it's remained a popular staple on the menu and is even at the heart of a Guinness World Record for a man — Donald Gorske — who loves Big Macs so much he's eaten over 35,000 of them in 50 years' time.

The Big Mac is clearly beloved as-is. However, just like much of the McDonald's menu, there are a few hacks you can use to take it to the next level. Sure, you could simply add extra pickles and more cheese, or ask for no middle bun, but these other tips are sure to score you a seriously upgraded meal — and some might even make other diners stop and stare.