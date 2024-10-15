Turn A McDouble Into A Cheaper Big Mac With A Few Simple Tweaks
The burgers on the McDonald's menu have more in common than you might assume. With a quick swap of a few ingredients, you can easily transform a McDouble into a Big Mac-style burger — sans the second bottom bun. A McDonald's employee shared this burger hack on TikTok, and it involves leaving off the ketchup and mustard that is typically added to a McDouble, opting instead for Big Mac sauce and shredded lettuce. With the addition of the typical McDouble ingredients, including a cheese slice, two patties, a few pickles, and some slivered onions, it is transformed into burger reminiscent of the Big Mac. While you can be specific with your order, you could also try just asking for a McDouble "like a Mac."
@antoniovasquez1544
McDouble en forma de bigmac #español #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshacks #mcdonalsworker #comida #food #parati #foryou #fyp
If the only thing standing between you and a Big Mac is the price tag, this hack might be the perfect solution. While exact prices vary by location, the average price of a McDouble is $3.65, almost half of the price of a Big Mac, which is usually offered for around $6 after taxes. However, if you do try ordering a McDouble "like a Mac," there is a possibility that you might be charged an additional fee for McDonald's secret burger sauce, if the employees allow for the substitution at all. Following etiquette rules when ordering from a secret menu might be able to afford you some extra grace.
This McDonald's hack might only work when ordering in-person
There has been quite a bit of discussion amongst McDonald's fans about whether or not this hack is easy to pull off. Users on Reddit claim to have successfully ordered this upgraded McDouble, although some were charged an extra dollar for the use of Big Mac sauce (if this really bothers you, make your own secret burger sauce that's a great replacement). Other burger lovers have even tried this same hack with the Quarter Pounder, the only McDonald's burger that is cooked fresh rather than frozen. However, the likelihood of this hack working will depend on how willing the employees are to make the modifications. Some workers might not even know what you mean when you ask for a McDouble "like a Mac," so be ready to provide further details by stating exactly what you want substituted or added.
Unfortunately for mobile app users, this hack might only work if you are ordering in-person. According to TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, there is no option for getting a McDouble "like a Mac" through the McDonald's app, online order process, or kiosks. However, one TikTok commenter wrote that when you are ordering in-person, you can use any sort of mobile app code so that your order (including modifications) will be saved in the app, and can be re-ordered automatically. While this trick isn't guaranteed to work, it might be worth a shot to score a Big-Mac style burger for almost half the price, even when you're in a rush.