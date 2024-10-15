Turn A McDouble Into A Cheaper Big Mac With A Few Simple Tweaks

There has been quite a bit of discussion amongst McDonald's fans about whether or not this hack is easy to pull off. Users on Reddit claim to have successfully ordered this upgraded McDouble, although some were charged an extra dollar for the use of Big Mac sauce (if this really bothers you, make your own secret burger sauce that's a great replacement). Other burger lovers have even tried this same hack with the Quarter Pounder, the only McDonald's burger that is cooked fresh rather than frozen. However, the likelihood of this hack working will depend on how willing the employees are to make the modifications. Some workers might not even know what you mean when you ask for a McDouble "like a Mac," so be ready to provide further details by stating exactly what you want substituted or added.

Unfortunately for mobile app users, this hack might only work if you are ordering in-person. According to TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, there is no option for getting a McDouble "like a Mac" through the McDonald's app, online order process, or kiosks. However, one TikTok commenter wrote that when you are ordering in-person, you can use any sort of mobile app code so that your order (including modifications) will be saved in the app, and can be re-ordered automatically. While this trick isn't guaranteed to work, it might be worth a shot to score a Big-Mac style burger for almost half the price, even when you're in a rush.