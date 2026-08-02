10 Best Fast Food Breakfast Items For Under $5
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's also the most affordable. Or at least it should be. Unfortunately, few — if any — fast food items have been able to escape inflationary pressures. Prices are going up, and it doesn't look like there's any relief in sight. That's why customers need to be even more intentional with their fast food purchases. Deals exist, but you have to seek them with vigilance.
This list highlights the best fast food breakfast items that are not only fairly priced but fairly tasty. Each national chain is featured only once, but that doesn't mean their menus are at all limited to the food item selected below. Some fast food restaurants really excel at breakfast, while others are still trying to find their footing with innovative offerings and new products.
You also won't find many repeats. Variety is the spice of life, so I wanted to include a range of breakfast foods, from burritos and sandwiches to hash browns and bagels. And, of course, each item costs $5 or less. For pricing, I used stores located in the Tri-State area, unless a particular chain did not have an outpost there. Here are the 10 best fast food breakfast items for under $5.
Hash Browns from McDonald's
The McDonald's Hash Brown is one of its most beloved breakfast items. Period. Crisp on the outside and warm and flaky in the center, it remains the crown jewel of the McDonald's morning menu. À la carte, each one costs around $2.69, but you can double up to two hash browns for an extra dollar. As of writing this, McDonald's also has a breakfast combo special that includes a sausage McMuffin, hash brown, and small coffee for just $4, a deal that's, frankly, tough to beat.
Now, there are a lot of ways to approach eating your hash browns. Obviously, you can eat it on its own with ketchup, but you can also play chef and insert it between the egg and cheese of your Egg McMuffin for some added salty crunch. If you really love McDonald's hash browns, but can't bring yourself to pay for them week after week, Trader Joe's offers a good substitute that's cheaper and easy to quickly crisp up in the air fryer.
Breakfast Croissan'wich from Burger King
McDonald's has ruled the fast food breakfast kingdom for decades, but Burger King is nipping at its heels. Despite specializing in flame-broiled Whoppers, the restaurant has been serving breakfast for nearly 50 years. Over this time, the chain has honed its menu, leaving only an elite selection of options that differ significantly from its main competitor.
Nowadays, a croissant is nothing to get excited about, serving as the cornerstone of every trendy coffee shop display case, but Burger King has been using these buttery pastries as the foundation of its breakfast sandwiches since 1983. Today, the Breakfast Croissan'wich remains in a class of its own, an indulgent combination of meat, cheese, eggs, and buttery dough. Its sheer mass dwarves other breakfast sandwiches.
But what's even more impressive is the price. The Single Mix n' Match is one of the best breakfast deals around, allowing you to enjoy two breakfast sandwiches for the price of one. For just $5, customers can choose a breakfast sandwich including eggs, cheese, and breakfast served on either a croissant or a biscuit. If you're a little indecisive, don't worry; you can customize each sandwich the way you like.
Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap from Starbucks
Healthier than your average bacon, egg, and cheese, the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap from Starbucks is a terrific option for nutrient-conscious diners. But it doesn't necessarily taste like the better-for-you option. No, this wrap is filling and flavorful, but best of all, it's affordable. While other comparable breakfast options will cost north of five dollars, you can get this one for the low, low price of $4.45.
The flavor is pretty nuanced and balanced. The egg whites are nicely seasoned but hang out in the background, whereas the feta cheese and sun-dried tomato cream cheese do most of the work, contributing a smooth finish and umami richness. The toasty whole wheat wrap holds everything together, physically melding each ingredient so that you're always getting a complete bite.
Nutrition aside, this wrap feels like a lighter bite overall, probably because it doesn't contain anything overly greasy. The wrap goes great with coffee, but if you're in the mood for something simple and thirst-quenching, one of Starbucks's unspoken rules is that it's okay to go to the counter and ask for a complimentary cup of water to wash down your food.
Breakfast Crunchwrap from Taco Bell
It's hard to believe, but Taco Bell has been around for over sixty years. When it first opened its doors in 1962, the fledgling California chain focused primarily on crunchy-shelled tacos designed for an American palate. Since then, the menu has expanded, featuring everything from nacho fries to Mexican pizza, but its recent foray into breakfast has been its most dramatic endeavor to date (well, besides the infamous Naked Chicken Chalupa).
Taco Bell had tried its hand at breakfast once before, launching what it called a "Sun Up Sandwich", essentially a copy of McDonald's Egg McMuffin. But this didn't land with customers. Then, in 2014, over twenty years later, the chain tried again, jumping headfirst back into the breakfast fray with a nationwide rollout of unique food items unlike anything available at the time. And there's no better example of this than the Breakfast Crunchwrap. It's essentially a complete breakfast, artfully wrapped in a flour tortilla. Within this neat package is everything your stomach could want first thing in the morning: hashbrowns, eggs, cheese, bacon, and a creamy jalapeño sauce that brings it all together. And all for just $4.99.
Homestyle French Toast Sticks from Wendy's
French toast is the ideal beginner's breakfast. You don't need much culinary skill to put a good one together, just some sliced bread that's been soaked in milk, eggs, and spices and griddled until crisp. Sure, there are ways to upgrade your French toast, like making it with challah or brioche or stuffing it with banana and Nutella, but the basic technique remains the same.
Wendy's has managed to create its own version of French toast that's unlike anything you could make at home — crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, a consistency that can only be achieved through a quick dip in the deep fryer. Like much of fast food, its taste is a delicate balance of sweet, salt, and fat, with a texture that's not too overdone but not floppy, either. But it's fried in a way that doesn't overpower the pleasant hint of cinnamon and vanilla. For $2.69, you get four pieces and a cup of syrup for dipping. This isn't high-end cuisine, but the French toast hits all the right notes and goes great with a creamy cup of coffee.
Chicken Biscuit from Chick-fil-A
If it's on a biscuit, then it counts as breakfast. That seems to be the thinking behind the Chicken Biscuit from Chick-fil-A, which is essentially a slightly stripped-down version of its chicken sandwich served on a sweet and buttery biscuit rather than a bun. But this isn't a complaint. The Chicken Biscuit is as simple as fast food gets, and costing just $4.15, is a pretty good deal to boot. The absence of cheese and decadent breakfast meats makes for a clean sandwich that eats surprisingly light.
This likely has to do with how the chain cooks its chicken: marinating, breading, and pressure frying each piece of meat until it's bronzed and juicy. It's this attention to detail and overall commitment to excellence that has made Chick-fil-A the most successful chicken chain in the country, if not the world. And if you haven't checked out the full breakfast menu, it's worth taking another look. The Hash Brown Scramble and Hash Brown Burrito are solid picks, and so are the other egg and cheese sandwiches, but if you want a protein-packed option, go with the Egg White Grill, a sandwich made with egg whites, cheese, and a slab of grilled chicken all on an English muffin.
Avocado Toast from Dunkin'
Dunkin' is beloved by customers for its reliability. Does it have the most daring coffee concoctions or unique menu offerings? Maybe not. But the chain remains committed to providing quality food and coffee at a reasonable price. A couple of years ago, Dunkin' introduced its new Meal Deals, which come with a medium-sized coffee, a breakfast sandwich or wrap, and hash browns all for around five or six bucks.
But this article isn't about the best deals you can find at chain restaurants; it's about the best menu items for under $5, which in Dunkin's case may just be the avocado toast. Given that the chain specializes in sweetened coffees, buttery croissants, and sugary mounds of fried dough, the fact that Dunkin' even offers avocado toast — the clichéd poster child for healthy eating — is a bit of an irony in itself.
Be that as it may, the avocado toast is surprisingly tasty and remains a favorite order of many former Dunkin' employees. The bread is thick and crisp, with a slight chew that one expects from a good slice of sourdough. The avocado spread isn't exactly mashed to order but is well-formulated and nicely seasoned, and the sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning is a necessary touch that really brings out the flavor of the avocado. It costs $4.19, which isn't cheap, but makes it less expensive than most of the other breakfast options.
Cinnamon Crunch Bagel with Honey Walnut Cream Cheese from Panera Bread
If you're looking for a slightly elevated, cafe vibe, you should consider breakfast at Panera Bread. The place has a welcoming atmosphere and cozy feel, as if they want you to hang around for a bit while you enjoy your food. But all this comes at a price, and typically it's hard to find anything on the menu that floats around the $5 range. That is, except the bagels. Panera Bread is first and foremost a bakery, and its bagels have always been a major draw. These aren't your average boiled-and-baked rounds of dough. The bagels at Panera are full of interesting flavors and ingredient combinations, from the nutty Asiago to the mildly sweet French toast.
But the king of the jungle is the Cinnamon Crunch. This may just be one of the tastiest bagels out there; not because of its crumb or perfect chew, but because of its crisp, sugary coating that makes every bite taste like a nibble of caramel. Inside are little pockets of cinnamon sugar that add a spicy sweetness to the yeasty dough. The bagel costs $2, but for an extra $1.80, you can add a thick spread of honey walnut cream cheese for some extra tang, sweetness, and texture.
Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito from Sonic
Sonic channels a bygone era, a time of car hops, cassette players, and backseat makeout sessions beneath the moonlight. The food echoes this sentiment, with a menu full of throwback favorites like tots, onion rings, burgers, corn dogs, and "Groovy" crinkle-cut fries. But the company isn't afraid to bend with the trends, either.
And there's nothing hotter than breakfast. Sonic isn't highly regarded on this front, but it deserves more attention. Not because it offers tons of options, but because the options it does offer are slightly different from your average fast food stop. Anchoring the menu are its breakfast burritos, massive tortillas filled with a mix of scrambled eggs, breakfast meats, onions, tots, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, and more.
Compared to a breakfast sandwich, burritos are a cleaner way to enjoy all your favorite ingredients in one bite. The only downside to Sonic's burritos is that most of them sit just above the $5 price point. Except for the Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito, which at $3.99 provides everything you could want for your morning meal — just in a slightly smaller package.
Breakfast Jack from Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, a regional chain with outposts around the Midwest and West Coast of the United States, has a crazy selection of menu items. Burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, tacos, fries, salads, drinks, desserts — the restaurant has literally any fast food you can think of.
However, what sets Jack in the Box apart from other national fast food giants is its all-day breakfast menu. That's right, all-day breakfast. No scrambling to your car in pajamas and mismatched slippers just to slide into the drive-through before 11:00 am. Like its lunch menu, the breakfast menu is comprehensive, with dozens of different breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and sides.
But when it comes to breakfast, simplicity is best, and for $3.49, there's nothing more simple yet satisfying than the Breakfast Jack. This elegantly trimmed-down breakfast sandwich doesn't come with bells and whistles; it's just eggs, cheese, and a porky slice of ham, all compressed beneath a sweet, soft bun. With a coffee, it's all you need to get your day going.
Methodology
To identify the top breakfast items at popular fast food restaurants, I used a combination of crowdsourcing and personal experience. I reviewed Reddit, Facebook, and other food roundups to get a general consensus. I limited the list to one item per fast food restaurant, but I could have easily included multiple breakfast options from the same chain. For consistent pricing, I used locations in New Jersey, but for chains with minimal presence in the Northeast, I found a Midwest alternative.