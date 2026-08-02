Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's also the most affordable. Or at least it should be. Unfortunately, few — if any — fast food items have been able to escape inflationary pressures. Prices are going up, and it doesn't look like there's any relief in sight. That's why customers need to be even more intentional with their fast food purchases. Deals exist, but you have to seek them with vigilance.

This list highlights the best fast food breakfast items that are not only fairly priced but fairly tasty. Each national chain is featured only once, but that doesn't mean their menus are at all limited to the food item selected below. Some fast food restaurants really excel at breakfast, while others are still trying to find their footing with innovative offerings and new products.

You also won't find many repeats. Variety is the spice of life, so I wanted to include a range of breakfast foods, from burritos and sandwiches to hash browns and bagels. And, of course, each item costs $5 or less. For pricing, I used stores located in the Tri-State area, unless a particular chain did not have an outpost there. Here are the 10 best fast food breakfast items for under $5.