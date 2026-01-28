10 Rules To Know Before Visiting Starbucks

If you are strictly a drinks-only Starbucks customer, feel free to skip this next one. But if food is even occasionally a part of your order, it's important to note that you should order your food before your drink. Why? The prep time.

If you're in the mood for a simple sweet treat like a cake pop (which you can make at home with store-bought sugar cookies) or a cookie, it won't make too much of a difference since there's no heating involved. But if you're stopping by around breakfast and expect your Italian Sausage Egg Bites to be ready at the same time as your chai latte, guess again. Chances are, you're almost guaranteed to be waiting around a bit longer.

In an interview with The Takeout, a barista explained, "If you order your food first, we love that, because food takes the longest to make." How much longer, exactly? According to the barista, making a drink takes just about 30 seconds while food can take up to a minute. Although that much time may not seem extremely detrimental on its own, if dozens of customers all do the same thing, those 30-second delays can quickly add up. Ordering your food first ensures the revolving door that is Starbucks peak hours remains in motion.