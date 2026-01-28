10 Rules To Know Before Visiting Starbucks
When you head to a five-star restaurant, there are certain fine dining etiquette rules you're expected to know about and follow. Starbucks is no exception to the rule. While the coffee chain may not have pristine white tablecloths or three different kinds of forks in a table setting (or even have table settings, for that matter), like any establishment, it does have its own set of unspoken rules that help keep things running smoothly for both customers and baristas.
With several policies changing as recently as last year, the Starbucks rules and norms you may have become familiar with in the 2000s and 2010s may no longer apply today. From how and what you order to learning how to score your birthday reward, if you want to avoid any missteps on your next Starbucks run, here's a handy list of rules you should follow the next time you drop into your local café.
There are drink options beyond what's listed on the menu
If you've stepped foot into a Starbucks location recently, you may have noticed that the menu is now primarily photo-driven. Featured and seasonal items now dominate the boards with large photo displays while more classic options are listed on the side. That doesn't mean that those are the only drink options offered, of course. For a more complete picture of what Starbucks actually offers, the chain's online menu — whether in the app or on its website — is the best place to look as it's far more comprehensive. (It does make me wonder whether this menu display choice is intentionally designed to drive more customers to the app, but you didn't hear that from me).
Still, you shouldn't feel bound by the online options either. From adding in additional pumps of syrup to swapping out milk options, you can pretty much customize any item and turn it into something tailored to your personal taste. And when the Starbucks app actually allows you to add Pistachio Cream Cold Foam and Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup pumps to a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher (something I absolutely do not recommend but point out purely as evidence of customizability), that's when you really know the sky's the limit.
Order food before drinks
If you are strictly a drinks-only Starbucks customer, feel free to skip this next one. But if food is even occasionally a part of your order, it's important to note that you should order your food before your drink. Why? The prep time.
If you're in the mood for a simple sweet treat like a cake pop (which you can make at home with store-bought sugar cookies) or a cookie, it won't make too much of a difference since there's no heating involved. But if you're stopping by around breakfast and expect your Italian Sausage Egg Bites to be ready at the same time as your chai latte, guess again. Chances are, you're almost guaranteed to be waiting around a bit longer.
In an interview with The Takeout, a barista explained, "If you order your food first, we love that, because food takes the longest to make." How much longer, exactly? According to the barista, making a drink takes just about 30 seconds while food can take up to a minute. Although that much time may not seem extremely detrimental on its own, if dozens of customers all do the same thing, those 30-second delays can quickly add up. Ordering your food first ensures the revolving door that is Starbucks peak hours remains in motion.
Know where to pick up your order
There's nothing worse than a crowd — especially at Starbucks. With most locations featuring fairly large counters, it's important to know exactly where (and when) to grab your order. Typically, food items that don't need to be heated can be picked up right after you pay. Otherwise, anything else you order will be placed into a queue. Some stores make this obvious with a digital board, while others leave you with a bit more guesswork.
At the opposite end of the counter from where you paid, you'll usually find the designated pickup area for both in-store and mobile orders. As tempting as it may be, try not to hover around the counter if your drink isn't close to being ready. Crowding the pickup area can make it harder for other customers to grab their orders (and ultimately cause a delay in you receiving yours). And, while we're here, try to resist the urge to spin every cup around to check the label. It's far more sanitary to leave drinks alone until your name is called. With just a little bit of patience and some active listening, you'll be sure to get your drink in no time.
Yes the Trenta is real (but no you can't order the size for every drink)
The Starbucks Trenta cup has always felt a bit like a phantom. It's something you swore you once saw in a dream or during a late-night social media scroll but never in real life. So can you actually order your drink in a Trenta cup? The answer is both yes and no. While the 30-ounce cup does in fact exist (despite not being advertised on Starbucks' menus), the size is only available for select beverages sold in U.S. Starbucks locations.
What select beverages, you might ask? Well, the oversized cups are typically reserved for Refreshers, cold brew, iced coffee, and iced tea. So if your Starbucks usual is a hot drink or even an espresso-based cold drink, your cup won't get much bigger than a Venti (though I'm sure you could order a duplicate drink if you're trying to get more of your favorite beverage than a Venti can offer). Still, even if your drink is typically available in a Trenta but the thought of requesting a cup size that is curiously invisible from the menu gives you a bit more anxiety than you'd like to admit, there's no shame in sticking with a Tall, Grande, or Venti (which, if you don't know, is Starbucks-speak for small, medium, or large).
Use the Starbucks app to earn points
Confession: For a long time I frequented Starbucks without using the Starbucks app. And what did I get out of it, exactly? Nothing. Literally. Sure, maybe I gained a few more seconds of scrolling on some other app, but beyond that, I was actually getting less out of my Starbucks purchases than I could have. But those days are over. If there's one thing you take away from this article, it's this: Not using the Starbucks app to earn points on your purchases is basically like leaving money on the table.
If you visit Starbucks often, downloading the app is crucial (and easy — it takes only a few seconds to download). The Starbucks Rewards program is entirely free and can help you save money in the long run through collecting points that can be redeemed to score free food and drinks (and even merchandise if you reach 400 stars).
You can only get a birthday freebie if you're enrolled in the Starbucks Rewards program
There's nothing quite like stopping by your favorite stores and restaurants for a birthday freebie on your special day. But when it comes to Starbucks, simply signing up for an email list isn't going to cut it. There are very specific steps you must take to qualify for a Starbucks birthday reward (and the protocol isn't something you can accomplish 24 hours before the clock strikes midnight either).
Customers only qualify for a birthday reward if they've joined the Starbucks Rewards program at least seven days before their birthday and made at least one point-earning transaction that year. So if you're reading this six days and 23 hours out, I hate to break it to you, but you'll have to wait until next year. For those of us with a little more foresight though, make sure to run to Starbucks and rack up some of those star points ahead of time if you want a complimentary Birthday Cake Pop to celebrate another year around the sun.
You can get a cup of water for no charge (as long as you make a purchase)
Back in the good ol' days, Starbucks was the go-to spot if you were feeling a bit parched and in need of a quick (and free) cup of water. But, sadly, those days are over. In January 2025, the chain implemented a policy change that now limits free water cups exclusively to paying customers. In a sense, not much has changed if you were already ordering your water to go along with your latte or cold brew. But if you were hoping to pop into the chain solely for a free cup, you're unfortunately out of luck.
This shift is a part of a broader change for Starbucks, which has officially moved away from its former open-door approach that allowed non-paying customers to use amenities like restrooms and seating. Culturally, the change is pretty substantial. The chain once held a special place in the hearts of many as a "third space" — a public setting where people could gather and socialize. With even a long-standing establishment like Starbucks changing its tune, perhaps third spaces are fading altogether (at the very least, the days of free cups of water certainly have already).
You can order your drink in a ceramic mug or glass (but make sure to clean up afterwards)
If you don't know, now you know: Starbucks doesn't have to be grab and go. Seriously. Notorious B.I.G. references aside, you can now choose to enjoy your coffee (or whatever your drink of choice may be) in-house at a Starbucks café. And I'm not talking about chilling in the seating area with a to-go cup, but actually dining in. When you order your drink "for here," you'll be granted a cute ceramic mug (if you're ordering a hot drink) or glass (if you're ordering a cold drink).
But this new dine-in option doesn't mean Starbucks protocol has changed or that baristas job descriptions have expanded. Starbucks is still very much a coffeehouse and not a sit-down restaurant, so while you can and should take advantage of these cute little cups (begone single-use plastic!) and live out your Parisian café dreams right from your local Starbucks, it's crucial that you clean up afterwards. Just as you would dispose of a to-go cup in the trash, you should always return your cups and trays once finished.
You can get your drink made in your own personal cup
Behold: Your emotional support water bottle just gained a whole new use. Back in 2024, Starbucks announced that customers can have drinks made in their own, clean personal cups. So whether you're a Stanley owner (whether it's a standard color or the rarest Stanley cup color in the world), an Owala user (I see you, trendy icon), or are kicking it old-school (read: 2020) with a HydroFlask (have no shame — I am too!), you can now sip your favorite Starbucks drink right from your own bottle.
Now, I haven't actually witnessed this in real life just yet, but I'm guessing the biggest differences are you won't get one of those cute little Starbucks messages written on your cup (as sweet as they are, that would just be in bad taste) or one of those trusty little stickers slapped onto the side of your cup (at least, I hope not — who wants to deal with that residue?). Otherwise, I'd imagine the drink itself is pretty much exactly the same.
Be kind to your baristas
Nothing quite says Starbucks like a kind, handwritten message on your cup. Whether it be a heart, an encouraging phrase, or even just the name your school teachers always mispronounced growing up spelled correctly, the small gesture is sure to put a smile on many customers' faces. After all, Starbucks' own Careers page notes that "every shift is a chance to brighten someone's day," explaining why those little writings have become such an integral part of the Starbucks experience.
With that level of warmth so deeply embedded into company culture, it only feels right to return it right back. While it basically goes without saying, it's essential to be kind to your Starbucks baristas and staff. And it goes beyond a simple "please" and "thank you" — little things like making polite conversation, being patient during a rush, and even following these etiquette rules go a long way. Kindness doesn't cost a thing. So, while you may be running a little late or feeling a bit grumpy before your caffeine fix, try to lead with a smile anyway.
