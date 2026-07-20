The '90s Taco Bell Breakfast Sandwich That Failed To Compete With The Egg McMuffin

Apparently Taco Bell learned from its past mistakes (there is just no competing with the McDonald's Egg McMuffin, especially after it took this breakfast item from good to great in 2025) when it relaunched a morning menu nationwide in 2014. The chain instead leaned into its Mexican influence, with an A.M. Crunchwrap, Breakfast Burrito, and a Waffle Taco, which featured a soft, fluffy waffle folded and stuffed with eggs, cheese, and a choice of protein; unfortunately, it proved unpopular and was discontinued just a year after the country-wide roll-out.

It wasn't until 2023 that Taco Bell gave the people what they'd been asking for all along: Breakfast tacos. However, they were part of a limited release, so the excitement was short-lived, with some customers not even getting an opportunity to try them before they were unceremoniously whisked off the menus.

As ever, the Taco Bell continues to change up its breakfast menu, and these days, the Internet's consensus is that the Breakfast Crunchwrap, a variation on what was an invention of the chain, is the best item. However, before you head out to your local Taco Bell in the A.M., you'll want to check that your location serves breakfast. Franchisees were given the option to stop serving it, and some have indeed opted out.