This Is The Most Successful Chicken Chain. Here's Why

Americans love fried chicken; over the last several decades, the food category's expanded to an increasing number of chains. So nowadays, you'll find poultry at industry giants like McDonald's, Taco Bell as well as a number of businesses dedicated to the bird. And among all the options, the chain that reigns supreme is Chick-Fil-A.

Their slogan "Eat Mor Chikin"certainly rings true: In 2024, the chain led among fast food chicken chains with some $22.7 billion in sales, overtaking the profits of runner up Popeye's by nearly four times. Not to mention, Chick-Fil-A packs in the most average unit volume sales, too — each location makes around $7.5 million, as noted in a 2025 report by QSR magazine.

And not only does Chick-Fil-A sell a lot, but the food hits the spot — the chain attained a high ranking in our fried chicken lineup. Such a combination evinces a streamlined business model, which lays the foundation for their success. On the consumer side, Chick-Fil-A emphasizes factors like efficient ordering and preparation of food accompanied with their well-known cheerful customer service. Meanwhile internally, the chain's prosperous franchising structure coupled with low employment turnover — a rarity in the fast food business– ensures smooth operation. So add up such business initiatives, and Chick-Fil-A's success doesn't come as a suprise.