10 Of The Best Chain Restaurant Dishes For Under $10
It's hard to find a deal these days. Restaurant prices are outpacing inflation, and it seems like there's no end in sight to ballooning costs. This often makes eating out a financial expense rather than a simple pleasure. And this is too bad, because just not having to prep, cook, and clean for a night is like a mini vacation in itself that everyone deserves at least once in a while.
Thankfully, a handful of national chains are responding to their customers' wants and wishes by featuring select dishes and full-blown meals — entrée, side, and beverage — for just $10 or less. And we're not talking about your typical fast-food fare or a side of soup; this includes everything from juicy bacon cheeseburgers to Cajun chicken pasta to a complete pancake breakfast.
However, there are a couple of things to note about the dishes on this list. First, some of these offers only apply to lunch or in-restaurant dining. Second, specific deals may be available only for a limited time or at specific locations. Lastly, the sticker price is never what you'll actually pay, so factor in another 20% to 30% for tax and tip. All that being said, it's refreshing to see our favorite chain restaurants heeding the call of their customers and responding with affordable options when we need them. Prices may vary based on location.
1. The NEW Big Bangin' Burger (Applebee's)
It's true that some of Applebee's menu items aren't worth the price tag, but its mammoth burgers continue to exceed customer expectations. And even as beef prices continue to creep upward, thanks to Applebee's new Really Big Meal Deal (available at select locations), you can enjoy a hefty hamburger, a side of fries, and a soft drink for just $9.99. Just call your local Applebee's beforehand to verify that it is running the promotion.
So what sets Applebee's newest creation apart from all the other burgers out there? It's made with two grilled beef patties, two slices of American cheese, and a generous layer of "secret sauce," which, according to Applebee's website, is a sweet-and-spicy concoction made with jalapeños and bacon.
To achieve total burger balance, the patty is served with all the classic fixins': lettuce, tomato, and onion, all stacked atop a brioche bun. And, yes, you still get fries. If a burger isn't your thing, Applebee's also features its NEW Big Cluckin' Chicken, a "massive" fried chicken sandwich as part of this limited-time $9.99 offer.
2. Crispy Chicken Tenders with Fries (TGI Fridays)
Originally opened as a fun and flirty singles bar on New York City's Upper East Side, TGI Fridays has transitioned over the decades to a place that accommodates people of all relationship statuses. Its menu has always been full of reasonably priced dishes and plentiful appetizer platters, but the restaurant has taken this commitment to affordable eats to the next level with its lineup of brand-new TGI Meal Deals.
These budget-friendly meal options (available at participating locations) range from sirloin steak to grilled salmon to a platter of ribs. And while fairly priced, not all the TGI Meal Deals manage to slip under the $10 mark, with many hovering just $1 or $2 above it, like the Blackened Chicken Alfredo and the Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich.
However, you can find a handful that won't cost you more than $10, with the Crispy Chicken Tenders being one of them. TGI Friday's tenders have a legendary reputation, so much so that online foodie influencers continue to gush over their satisfying crunch and the accompanying sweet honey mustard dipping sauce. Each meal deal comes with a side (typically fries or a vegetable) and a drink, making this offer one of the best in town. For the cost-conscious diner, the chain features weekly specials, too; on Mondays, wings are $0.50, and on Tuesdays, kids eat for free.
3. 7-inch Donatos Pepperoni Pizza (Red Robin)
Red Robin doesn't really do pizza, so it outsourced this crowd favorite to another national chain: Donatos. But this is in no way a cop out; it takes wisdom to know when to cede to the experts, and Red Robin has done just that for the benefit of its customers. So, what does Donato's do differently from other fast-casual pizza chains? Two words: topping coverage.
The entire circumference of the Donatos Pepperoni Pizza is layered with the brand's signature heritage pepperoni. Even better yet is that it's part of Red Robin's Big Yummm Deals, which include a selection of reasonably priced combo deals that come with a bottomless side (fries or salad) and unlimited fountain drink refills. The prices are so generous that many Redditors claim Red Robin's deals are more financially-friendly than most comparable fast-food options.
Like other restaurant promotions, this one offers meal options at a range of prices, starting at $9.99. Still, if pizza isn't your thing but you don't want to spend more than an Alexander Hamilton on lunch or dinner, the Red's Double Tavern Burger and Haystack Double Tavern Burger are also just $10.
4. Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip + Cheddar Baked Potato Soup (Bob Evans)
Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen specializes in classic comfort foods that embody the bounty of the American heartland. But what sets this eatery apart from other national restaurants is its attention to family-sized orders. Because, let's face it, there aren't too many places that serve a year-round Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey, country-fried steak, chicken tenders, dressing, sides, and a sack of freshly baked dinner rolls that'll feed a group of eight.
And while these size-able meals offer tremendous value, they can be a lot, especially if you're a family of one. So, if you're solo dining or just looking for a quick bite during your lunch break, you should try one of its "Pick-a-Pair" combos.
Specifically, try the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip, which comes with tender, slow-braised beef, two types of cheese, and caramelized onions, all squished between two toasted pieces of sourdough. Clearly, this is not light eating, so half a sandwich should be just fine. If you think you'll still be hungry, pair this with the Cheddar Baked Potato Soup; if not, go with the lighter half salad, instead. Bob Evans also offers a more traditional "meat and two veg" type of meal under its "Dinner Bell Plates," which all come in at under $10 and include either grilled chicken, country-fried steak, turkey, or smoked ham.
5. BLT (IHOP)
Yes, IHOP is known for its eggs, omelets, and towering stacks of pancakes, but don't rule it out for lunch. Its selection of savory menu items is surprisingly thorough, with everything from creamy chicken Florentine crepes to hamburgers to Philly cheesesteaks.
And although IHOP's value menu focuses more on its breakfast offerings, you can grab a BLT with fries or hash browns for just $6 (sometimes $7, depending on the location). Swoon over the elegant simplicity of this sandwich — the way the tender yet brittle hickory-smoked bacon melds into the juicy tomato, the relief of the crisp, cool lettuce, the necessary moisture of a demure shmear of mayo... wait, what were we talking about?
If you haven't been to IHOP in a while, you should consider a reunion. The menu is cycling in new items, and it's still a cheery spot to enjoy something sweet alongside something lunch-y. The BLT is a great value and had the internet buzzing when it first dropped in April 2026. And if all this bacon talk has you in the mood, you can easily recreate this timeless sandwich at home with just a handful of ingredients and a secret tip from Ina Garten.
6. Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad + Bistro French Onion Soup (Panera Bread)
Panera Bread has always had some iteration of a "You Pick Two" deal, but its reimagined "Mix and Match" is the cleanest, most customer-friendly offering to date. Why? Because it's so simple and straightforward — 10 of its most iconic menu items, sold for just $4.99 each. Although the list of items is more limited, it's still a terrific selection that includes half sandwiches (Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo, or Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad), half salads (Fuji Apple Chicken, Ranch Parm BLT, or Caesar), and soup (Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, or Bistro French onion).
Now, what you order comes down to preference, but we always lean towards a cool, creamy sandwich or salad paired with a deep, savory soup, like the Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad and the Bistro French Onion Soup. However, you really can't go wrong with any combination. And its free Wi-Fi and casual vibe create a very warm, welcoming atmosphere that's great for chilling and catching up on some work.
7. Denny's Super Slam (Denny's)
It's hard to find a better value than the Denny's Super Slam, and, for your money, it may just be one of the best fast-casual breakfasts out there. For $9.99, you get two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two sausage links, and a side of shredded hash browns. This harmony of iconic breakfast staples is like the "Avengers" in food form. Every item on the plate serves its role — and serves it well. Sweet, fluffy pancakes, luscious eggs, and salty, smoky breakfast meats can be assembled into unique bites that hit every one of your taste buds.
Besides its classic Slams, Denny's has other budget breakfast and lunch dishes that all land under ten dollars, like its breakfast burrito, bacon, egg, and cheese sliders, and even a classic burger with fries. But if you're going to Denny's, you probably should get something with pancakes, which Redditors point out may be some of the best around... even better than IHOP. The reason the pancakes are so tasty has to do with a generous addition of buttermilk, which, when mixed into the batter, helps give the pancakes more lift and a slightly tangy flavor.
8. Cajun Chicken Pasta (Ruby Tuesday)
Ruby Tuesday has a long and complex history. The restaurant was founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, a short distance away from the University of Tennessee — and, yes, its name was inspired by the popular Rolling Stones song. Over the next 50 years, it was acquired, sold, acquired, and forced into bankruptcy, finally emerging from its dire financial situation in 2021.
But the chain has been rocking and rolling since then, reconnecting with the values that first drew customers to its door, most notably, the Endless Garden Bar. With its Everyday Deals, Ruby Tuesday is providing solid food at an affordable price. For $9.99 (we called a Ruby Tuesday in Elizabeth, New Jersey to verify), customers can choose from burgers, boneless wings, the aforementioned Endless Garden Bar, and even a 6-ounce ribeye steak.
But the best option is probably the Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta. There's something to be said about its simplicity: grilled chicken, seasoned with a peppery Cajun spice blend, served over a bed of penne pasta tossed in a garlic-parmesan cream sauce. It's a filling portion, so you may even have some leftovers to bring home for lunch the next day.
9. Asian Chicken Nachos (Cheesecake Factory)
The Cheesecake Factory is a beloved dining institution, so much so that it even has its own thriving subculture, complete with rites, secret orders, and unwritten rules. The restaurant has gained a loyal following by taking a customer-first approach, in which food is made fresh every day, excess sauce is available for purchase, and any remaining food is donated to local institutions in need.
But what's even more incredible is that its massive menu is always in flux, constantly swapping in novel new menu items to appeal to current food trends. And as diners are facing higher food prices across the board, the Cheesecake Factory's most recent menu addition — the Bites menu — is all about delivering value, featuring a selection of shareable appetizers priced at $10 or less. Some of the more interesting options include the Spicy Jambalaya Arancini, Pickle Fries, and BBQ Pork Belly Buns, but it's the Asian Chicken Nachos that stand out as an intriguing example of food fusion pushed to the limit.
Is melted cheese, wonton chips, Thai peanut sauce, scallions, wasabi cream, and chicken too daring, too bold? Well, at just $7.95, it's worth trying this appetizer out. Customer reviews are definitely encouraging, with one particularly thorough report noting that the sweet, toasty peanut sauce carries the dish and marries the supporting flavors surprisingly well.
10. Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich w/ Side (Longhorn Steakhouse)
Lunch at a steakhouse is rarely cheap, but Longhorn's makes it possible for its customers to enjoy an afternoon feast for under $12. Lunch, served Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., features a tight selection of classic menu items. The Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich is the only option that costs just $10, but you won't be disappointed because this is not your ordinary chicken sandwich.
The 6-ounce breast stays moist and succulent thanks to a buttermilk marinade, which helps flavor and tenderize the meat. The chicken is then hand-breaded and fried until golden brown. One Facebook commenter reviewed the sandwich, pointing out the breading, juicy meat, and sweet brioche bun as its most mouthwatering components.
As part of the lunch deal, your entrée can be paired with a soup, salad, or side. The options are pretty varied, especially compared to other similar deals. Customers can choose from a hefty loaded baked potato, shrimp & lobster chowder, seasoned rice, French onion soup, side salad, or broccoli, which has become a customer favorite thanks to the tantalizing signature lemon butter sauce drizzled over top.
11. Methodology
To create this list, I spent a good amount of time researching online, looking over menus and reviews on Facebook, Google, and Reddit. As you might imagine, the days of appetizers — let alone entrées — being sold for under $10 are pretty much over, which greatly limited my options when selecting what I thought were "the best." There were so many items that barely slipped $1 or $2 above the $10 range, and while I wished to include them, sadly, I could not. The good news for you is that your options expand significantly if you're willing to spend a few extra bucks on your meal.
I wanted this roundup to include varied offerings, not just breakfast, burgers, and chicken sandwiches, so when I had an opportunity to add something different or unique to the list, I tended to choose the menu option I felt was the outlier. One final note: Since menu item costs vary by location, to stay consistent, I sourced prices from restaurants in the New York and New Jersey area unless otherwise noted.