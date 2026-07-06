10 Of The Best Chain Restaurant Dishes For Under $10

It's hard to find a deal these days. Restaurant prices are outpacing inflation, and it seems like there's no end in sight to ballooning costs. This often makes eating out a financial expense rather than a simple pleasure. And this is too bad, because just not having to prep, cook, and clean for a night is like a mini vacation in itself that everyone deserves at least once in a while.

Thankfully, a handful of national chains are responding to their customers' wants and wishes by featuring select dishes and full-blown meals — entrée, side, and beverage — for just $10 or less. And we're not talking about your typical fast-food fare or a side of soup; this includes everything from juicy bacon cheeseburgers to Cajun chicken pasta to a complete pancake breakfast.

However, there are a couple of things to note about the dishes on this list. First, some of these offers only apply to lunch or in-restaurant dining. Second, specific deals may be available only for a limited time or at specific locations. Lastly, the sticker price is never what you'll actually pay, so factor in another 20% to 30% for tax and tip. All that being said, it's refreshing to see our favorite chain restaurants heeding the call of their customers and responding with affordable options when we need them. Prices may vary based on location.