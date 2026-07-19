8 Best Soy Sauce Brands, According To Customers

Soy sauce is at once art, science, and ingredient. Like wine, miso, kimchi, or any other fermented food, it is simple in composition but complex in taste. Making it requires just a handful of ingredients — primarily soybeans, wheat, salt, kōji mold, and water — and time. However, within this basic framework there can be immense variation and regional distinction.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of different soy sauces, each with its own unique flavor profile, price point, and purpose. Some are used as an alternative to salt, while others are selected for their sweetness, color, or umami, which makes choosing the right type or brand difficult, especially for the unfamiliar shopper.

So, how does one begin their soy sauce journey? As with any other food product, the first step is to take the plunge and experiment with different options. Look beyond the cheapest or most common and dabble in premium, dark, thick, or flavored varieties. Even still, there are many competing brands to sort through. Some rely on traditional fermentation methods and high-quality ingredients, while others take shortcuts to lower prices and extend shelf life.

When shopping for soy sauce, it helps to have guidance. This list is based on the thoughts, comments, and opinions of passionate customers who regularly use soy sauce. After sorting through hundreds of comments, posts, and reviews, it was clear that some brands stood above the rest. Prices may vary.