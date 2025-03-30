What's The Difference Between Soy Sauce And Shoyu?

Soy sauce is a condiment that needs no introduction. The delicious and versatile sauce that's brimming with umami has its ancient origins in the Western Han Dynasty over 2,000 years ago. Today, it has outgrown its Chinese origins and taken the entire world by storm, becoming a true kitchen essential. Whilst "soy sauce" is a term that refers to all kinds of soy sauce, there are many regional variations of soy sauce across Asia which have developed a unique identity of their own. While many people are not aware of these distinctions, several of these regional sauces, including Japanese soy sauce (known as shoyu), are in fact very different to classic soy sauce.

Soy sauce was introduced to Japan from China, so, at the heart of it, shoyu and traditional Chinese soy sauce have the same roots. Since then, however, the Japanese have given shoyu an identity that truly sets it apart. Whilst classic soy sauce and shoyu are both made using fermented soybeans, these sauces differ in what other ingredients they are made of, what flavor profile they have, and what their consistency is like.