Marinate Steak In A Salty Condiment For Next-Level Flavor
Marinating steak before cooking it serves a number of purposes: It makes the meat more tender, adds flavor, and helps to create a nicely browned crust. But to really take the beef to the next level, it's worth using a marinade that contains soy sauce. This salty condiment, which is also slightly acidic, amps up the rich savory taste of the meat as well as creating an extra-juicy steak.
As an alternative, Worcestershire sauce — a good substitute for soy sauce in some recipes — will add a similarly savory flavor, along with a tasty tanginess and a hint of spice. Either sauce can be combined with just two other ingredients, olive oil and vinegar, to marinate the meat. Or if you really want to elevate the taste and texture of the steak, use this basic marinade recipe which combines both.
Add some extra ingredients to the basic umami-rich marinade to incorporate even more flavor. Shaoxing wine or dry sherry go great with soy sauce, or switch the acid to lemon or lime juice plus some ginger, garlic, and honey for a sweet-savory balance. If you want a more aromatic marinade, include dried herbs such as basil or parsley, or a dash of hot sauce for extra spiciness. Just keep in mind that some brands of soy sauce may be saltier than others, so adjust the rest of the seasoning if necessary, since too much salt can ruin a marinade.
Use leftover marinade to make a savory steak sauce
Exactly how long you should marinate steak for depends on the cut and size of the beef, but it generally needs at least an hour and no more than 12 hours. Pat the meat with paper towels to remove excess marinade before grilling it.
Got leftover marinate after soaking the meat? You shouldn't use it as it is, because it's been in contact with raw meat and could make you ill. But that doesn't mean you need to waste it, either. If you want to brush the steak with additional marinade as it cooks on the grill, you just need to make sure you boil the liquid first for at least five minutes, to keep things safe. Make sure it reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and use separate utensils to stir or spoon it out, rather than any that have been used for the uncooked beef.
Alternatively, you can boil leftover marinade for longer to create a deliciously savory sauce for the steak. The boiling process will make the resulting liquid much thicker — but in the case of a soy marinade, that can result in a rich and glossy sauce. If it's overly thick, the taste is too strong when reduced, or there's not enough left over, simply add beef or vegetable broth to dilute it. Strain the sauce for a smoother result before serving.