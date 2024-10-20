Marinate Steak In A Salty Condiment For Next-Level Flavor

Marinating steak before cooking it serves a number of purposes: It makes the meat more tender, adds flavor, and helps to create a nicely browned crust. But to really take the beef to the next level, it's worth using a marinade that contains soy sauce. This salty condiment, which is also slightly acidic, amps up the rich savory taste of the meat as well as creating an extra-juicy steak.

As an alternative, Worcestershire sauce — a good substitute for soy sauce in some recipes — will add a similarly savory flavor, along with a tasty tanginess and a hint of spice. Either sauce can be combined with just two other ingredients, olive oil and vinegar, to marinate the meat. Or if you really want to elevate the taste and texture of the steak, use this basic marinade recipe which combines both.

Add some extra ingredients to the basic umami-rich marinade to incorporate even more flavor. Shaoxing wine or dry sherry go great with soy sauce, or switch the acid to lemon or lime juice plus some ginger, garlic, and honey for a sweet-savory balance. If you want a more aromatic marinade, include dried herbs such as basil or parsley, or a dash of hot sauce for extra spiciness. Just keep in mind that some brands of soy sauce may be saltier than others, so adjust the rest of the seasoning if necessary, since too much salt can ruin a marinade.