Why Topping Ice Cream With Soy Sauce Just Makes Sense

Something a little sweet and a bit salty can make for the ultimate treat. Think of the classic combinations of salted caramel or chocolate-covered pretzels. You can take this dynamic duo one step further by trying soy sauce over vanilla ice cream. These two ingredients may feel like polar opposites, but there is a nuttiness in each bite along with hints of caramel. It's a popular pairing in Japan where you can even find soy sauce-flavored soft serve offered across the country.

To try this power couple, scoop a bowl of vanilla ice cream and pour a very tiny drizzle of soy sauce on top. It's best to start slow and add small increments of the umami-rich condiment instead of accidentally adding too much and ending up with an overly salty dessert. If you still find the concept off-putting, consider mixing the soy sauce with something sweet. Blending it into honey or maple syrup can amp up the sweet and savory factor, along with making it a little less intimidating to pour over ice cream.

You can experiment with topping your ice cream with one of the many varieties of soy sauce. Use a dark variety if you can't get enough saltiness, or opt for a sweet soy sauce for a less intense contrast. And you can also go beyond the basics of vanilla ice cream. Try this soy sauce trick over fruity sorbets or even butter pecan ice cream for a unique treat.