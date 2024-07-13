The Umami-Packed Sauce You Should Splash Into Canned Baked Beans

A little sweet, savory, and sometimes smoky, baked beans are a backyard barbecue staple. But it can sometimes feel like once you've tried one can of baked beans, you've tried them all. If you're looking to switch up your side dish game, and don't have the eight or more hours to prepare homemade baked beans, then try this special addition to your next batch of legumes: soy sauce.

While typically relegated to Asian dishes and marinades, soy sauce is much more of a dark horse ingredient when it comes to amping up savoriness in all kinds of recipes. Using some in baked beans can create a more homemade taste and, once you've taken out your kitchen's recycling, nobody will know these came from a can. The soy sauce's notes of umami perfectly balance out the sweet and smoky beans to add a depth of flavor.

If your main complaint with premade baked beans is their sugariness, then your first instinct may be to reach for the salt shaker. However, swapping in soy sauce instead of salt can make for a more flavorful dish, due to its more complex taste — plus, it will even out the cloyingly sweet bean sauce. Don't overdo it with the soy sauce, though, as most store-bought baked beans already have a decent amount of salt added. Start with a splash at a time of either regular or low-sodium soy sauce, and try it as you go to avoid an overly salty final dish.