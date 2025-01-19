Oyster Sauce Is The Flavor Upgrade Your Stir Fries Deserve

Stir-fry dinners are a gift that keeps on giving — delicious and highly customizable. It's easy to take your vegetables and proteins of choice, toss them together in a hot wok (or skillet), and have a meal on the table in minutes. Whether you're looking to spruce up a bag of frozen stir-fry from the store or make Hunan-style beef stir-fry from scratch, there's one ingredient you should keep handy for the ultimate flavor upgrade: oyster sauce.

Salty, sweet, and packed with rich umami flavor, oyster sauce is a standalone condiment that brings depth to any dish it graces. A popular staple in numerous Asian cuisines, the invention of oyster sauce is said to have been a happy accident. It all started in 1888, when Chinese restaurateur Lee Kum Sheung got distracted while boiling a pot of oyster soup, leaving it to reduce and thicken. Pleasantly surprised by the flavor of the dark brown concoction, he decided to bottle the special sauce under the brand Lee Kum Kee and sell it across the country. Thus, oyster sauce was born.

Today, many popular manufacturers — including Lee Kum Kee — still craft the condiment using a combination of fresh oyster extract and sugar to create a uniquely complex flavor with no fishy taste. Some brands, like Japan's Kikkoman, also add umami-boosting MSG (which isn't as bad for your health as outdated, racist myths would have you believe). To elevate your stir-fries with oyster sauce, a little bit goes a long way — simply add two to three tablespoons toward the end of cooking to properly incorporate its bold taste into your dish.