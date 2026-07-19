8 Restaurant Chains With The Best Margaritas, According To Customers

Margaritas are one of the most popular cocktails out there. Part of their appeal is how simple they are. Typically made with only a few ingredients, including tequila, lime juice, and an agave or simple syrup, the combination of tart citrus with the sweet sugar and earthy alcohol makes for a beautifully balanced drink.

Many restaurant customers look for a good margarita when they dine out or want one to-go. In fact, a 2023 survey by the National Restaurant Association shows that around 54% of Gen-Z and Millennials will visit eateries that offer to-go cocktails and alcohol over those that don't. That's a significant portion of the population, and chain restaurants have taken notice.

Chili's, for instance, is already known for a large margarita selection, but the company has expanded its offerings even further with a rotating margarita of the month flavor. Applebee's brought back its incredibly popular $1 margarita special for July 2026, and TGI Fridays had $5 margaritas for National Margarita day in February 2026. So those who enjoy an icy sweet-and-sour tequila concoction can easily find one, and according to numerous customer reviews, these chain restaurants make the best.