Olive Garden's Sister Restaurant Has A Large Draft Beer Selection

People go to Olive Garden when they're craving its Italian American dishes, like the signature Tour of Italy and the deliciously iconic breadsticks. While patrons may get a glass of wine or a cocktail with their meal, they're really there for the food. The same isn't true at Yard House, its sister restaurant under the Darden Restaurants umbrella, where its large selection of beer is a big part of the draw.

The sports bar-style casual dining chain focuses on draft beer instead of bottles or cans, and boasts more than 100 brews on tap. The selection spans domestic, imported, and local craft beers across nearly 100 U.S. locations, and even includes a variety of its own house brews.

Yard House sorts its extensive beer menu into categories such as India pale ales, including some hazy IPAs; seasonal-rotating; fruit, with flavors like mango and raspberry; crisp-refreshing, which are mostly pale lagers and pilsners; sour; wheat; brown-stouts like Guinness; and malty-amber, such as Sam Adams Boston Lager. There are also hard ciders and seltzers, along with nonalcoholic and gluten-free options. Customers who want to sample a few can order a flight with six selected house beers, or four of their own choosing.

Of course, the restaurants serve food alongside all that beer, from a New American menu that plays with international flavors. The choices range widely, from poke- or chicken-topped nachos to tacos, burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, pizza, and more.