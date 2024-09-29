Here's What Makes Buffalo Wild Wings Taste So Good

Buffalo Wild Wings is famous for its hot saucy wings, cold beers, and sports on the big screen. But, if you've ever wondered exactly how the wings get that finger-licking rich savory taste, it comes down to how they're cooked — or, more precisely, the fat they're cooked in. Rather than using vegetable oil or a similar alternative for deep-frying, the chain, fondly known as B-Dubs, opts for beef tallow. This practice is confirmed by the company's 2024 allergen and preparation guide on its website.

Tallow is essentially rendered beef fat that has been solidified into a block. It's shelf-stable, and has a high smoke point of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it ideal for deep-frying. But what's really special about the fat is the robust, intensely savory flavor it imparts. Indeed, beef tallow was what McDonald's used to cook its fries with up until 1990 – and though the company has since switched to a canola oil blend, it still incorporates beef flavoring for that beloved taste.

Also known as beef shortening (or dripping in the U.K.), beef tallow is the fat of choice for cooking many menu items at Buffalo Wild Wings beyond the boneless and traditional wings. It's also used for frying the chain's hand-breaded chicken tenders, cauliflower wings, mozzarella sticks, and nacho chips. And the good news is, it's easy to use if you want to recreate that signature savory flavor at home.