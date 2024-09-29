Here's What Makes Buffalo Wild Wings Taste So Good
Buffalo Wild Wings is famous for its hot saucy wings, cold beers, and sports on the big screen. But, if you've ever wondered exactly how the wings get that finger-licking rich savory taste, it comes down to how they're cooked — or, more precisely, the fat they're cooked in. Rather than using vegetable oil or a similar alternative for deep-frying, the chain, fondly known as B-Dubs, opts for beef tallow. This practice is confirmed by the company's 2024 allergen and preparation guide on its website.
Tallow is essentially rendered beef fat that has been solidified into a block. It's shelf-stable, and has a high smoke point of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it ideal for deep-frying. But what's really special about the fat is the robust, intensely savory flavor it imparts. Indeed, beef tallow was what McDonald's used to cook its fries with up until 1990 – and though the company has since switched to a canola oil blend, it still incorporates beef flavoring for that beloved taste.
Also known as beef shortening (or dripping in the U.K.), beef tallow is the fat of choice for cooking many menu items at Buffalo Wild Wings beyond the boneless and traditional wings. It's also used for frying the chain's hand-breaded chicken tenders, cauliflower wings, mozzarella sticks, and nacho chips. And the good news is, it's easy to use if you want to recreate that signature savory flavor at home.
Use beef tallow for B-Dubs-style chicken wings at home
Beef tallow is a great butcher shop find for restaurant-quality steaks and sides, but you can also find it in farm shops and some grocery stores as well as online. Alternatively, you can make it yourself by trimming the excess fat when you're cooking beef, cutting it into small chunks, and rendering it. Just gently simmer the fat in a large pot or Dutch oven for around four hours over a low heat, then strain the fat into a clean mason jar. It will keep in the pantry for a few months, or in the refrigerator for up to a year.
Beef tallow can be used for cooking in a similar way to other fats. To make Buffalo Wild Wings-style chicken, simply heat the tallow in a Dutch oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and fry the wings until they're cooked through and have reached the USDA-recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Or if you prefer, start cooking the wings in the oven, then fry them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to finish. Either way, the tallow delivers shatteringly crisp yet non-oily skin as well as tons of umami-rich flavor.
To add to that authentic B-Dubs taste, you can buy the brand's official sauces by the bottle and toss the cooked wings in it. Alternatively, make your own chicken wing sauce with just three ingredients — barbecue sauce, teriyaki marinade, and maple syrup — for a deliciously sweet and smoky taste that perfectly complements the savory meat.