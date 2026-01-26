What States Can You Get Cocktails To-Go?

For many, the appeal of a cocktail is multisensory: the drink's glassware, the bar environment, and the bartender's explanation. Still, sometimes the party is simply better at home, so you may want to grab a tipple as takeout without learning how to make classic cocktails. In some U.S. states, that is in fact possible — an initiative that rapidly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of January 2026, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia all permanently allow to-go cocktails. Meanwhile, California, New York, and New Jersey temporarily allow takeaway purchases, with those measures set to expire between late 2026 and 2030 (with New Jersey's specific expiration date currently tied to ongoing legislative review).

Due to the structure of the 21st Amendment, U.S. states rather than the federal government control alcohol distribution, as well as other intricacies of drinking. So do not be surprised when you cross a state line and even slight rules regarding to-go cocktails look completely different. Only some states allow to-go alcohol on delivery apps, and what constitutes an "open container" also deviates by area. In California — the U.S. state that drinks the most alcohol — order pickups are vigilantly verified and generally require the purchase of a meal, often with a two-drink cap per meal. While the majority of states participate, note that the precise details vary.