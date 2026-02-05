Major Changes Coming To Texas Roadhouse In 2026: Expansion, Tech Upgrades, And More

Changes and growth are in the works for Texas Roadhouse in 2026. If you're a fan of the chain, with its affordable steaks and the special seasoning blend that makes them taste so good, not to worry — the announced changes don't pertain to the food items you love. Primarily, what's new at Texas Roadhouse in 2026 includes new locations, technology upgrades to improve efficiency, and ongoing beverage menu testing.

In terms of growth, Texas Roadhouse has always been methodical and conservative in adding locations, historically keeping to 30 new units per year or less. That makes the company's 2026 expansion numbers unusually robust.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. encompasses more than just the popular steakhouses these days — the brand has become a full-fledged restaurant company with two other dining concepts. In addition to its more than 700 Texas Roadhouse-branded restaurants, the company also operates the Bubba's 33 sports bar chain and fast-casual burger, chicken, and salad joint Jaggers. Across the three brands, approximately 35 new restaurants — company-owned, not franchised — are on track to open in 2026, including around 20 new Texas Roadhouse locations, 10 new Bubba's 33 restaurants, and up to five new Jaggers sites.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has been actively buying franchised locations and bringing them under corporate ownership, and it revealed in 2025 that no new franchise partners would be brought onboard for the Texas Roadhouse brand, though Jaggers would continue accepting additional franchisees. The company's existing franchise partners are on track to open six new Texas Roadhouse restaurants in international locales and four more Jaggers locations in the United States.