Major Changes Coming To Texas Roadhouse In 2026: Expansion, Tech Upgrades, And More
Changes and growth are in the works for Texas Roadhouse in 2026. If you're a fan of the chain, with its affordable steaks and the special seasoning blend that makes them taste so good, not to worry — the announced changes don't pertain to the food items you love. Primarily, what's new at Texas Roadhouse in 2026 includes new locations, technology upgrades to improve efficiency, and ongoing beverage menu testing.
In terms of growth, Texas Roadhouse has always been methodical and conservative in adding locations, historically keeping to 30 new units per year or less. That makes the company's 2026 expansion numbers unusually robust.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. encompasses more than just the popular steakhouses these days — the brand has become a full-fledged restaurant company with two other dining concepts. In addition to its more than 700 Texas Roadhouse-branded restaurants, the company also operates the Bubba's 33 sports bar chain and fast-casual burger, chicken, and salad joint Jaggers. Across the three brands, approximately 35 new restaurants — company-owned, not franchised — are on track to open in 2026, including around 20 new Texas Roadhouse locations, 10 new Bubba's 33 restaurants, and up to five new Jaggers sites.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has been actively buying franchised locations and bringing them under corporate ownership, and it revealed in 2025 that no new franchise partners would be brought onboard for the Texas Roadhouse brand, though Jaggers would continue accepting additional franchisees. The company's existing franchise partners are on track to open six new Texas Roadhouse restaurants in international locales and four more Jaggers locations in the United States.
Tech upgrades and beverage updates
Texas Roadhouse has been implementing technological changes to digitize in-restaurant operations, and the system-wide rollouts continue in 2026. The use of paper tickets for processing customer orders is transitioning to digital, and a digital waitlist for online customer check-in is being implemented, as well. Systems that enable customers to self-pay at their tables are also being rolled out. These changes are not only improving service efficiency and making things easier for employees, but they're improving the guest experience, as well. For instance, certain upgrades have enabled workers to give customers a more accurate time estimate when they're waiting to be seated.
Some changes pertaining to the brand's beverages are ongoing, too. In 2024 and 2025, Texas Roadhouse began testing new drink offerings, including mocktails, $5 beer and margaritas, and regional sips catering to the local demographics of certain restaurants. For example, some Utah and Idaho locations began offering dirty sodas, which are hugely popular in that region and originated in Utah. The chain is continuing to measure the results of those rollouts in 2026 in order to evaluate the next moves for its beverage menu.
Amid all these changes, for the moment, it appears menu pricing at the steakhouses will remain the same. Texas Roadhouse's in-restaurant prices have been gradually climbing since 2023, as a result of increased costs and inflation. But, while inflated beef prices and tariffs continue to be top-of-mind concerns for the brand and its investors, the company has not announced any additional, upcoming price increases as of early February 2026.