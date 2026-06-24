The Absolute Best Chili's Dishes, According To Customers

Chili's recently celebrated its 50th birthday, marking five decades of affordable cuisine with Tex-Mex flare. Originally named Chili's because it included chili on the menu, the restaurant launched with the goal of offering a middle ground between fine dining and fast food, providing an array of great eats and drinks that wouldn't cost a fortune.

The Dallas-born chain has continued to revitalize old menu classics and add novel ones to draw in new diners across multiple generations. The range of offerings from this family-friendly eatery is truly astounding, from Tex-Mex classics like queso and fajitas to traditional fare like burgers and fries. Yet with such an extensive menu, it can be difficult to decide what to choose, especially if you've never visited this popular chain restaurant before.

Whether you're a first-time diner or a Chili's regular, it never hurts to know which dishes are the highest-rated by customers. We've scoured the menu from top to bottom, narrowing it down to the best of the best. From starters and appetizers to entrees and more, customers say these are the top Chili's items to order for a sensational dining experience.