Popcorn Shrimp Was Invented By This Seafood Restaurant In The '70s

Ever sit down in a restaurant, bar, or pub and notice that it serves popcorn shrimp? Breaded and crispy, it is incredibly easy to put away an entire basket of these oh-so-snackable treats (distinguishable from fried shrimp because of their diminutive size), especially when they're served up with a variety of mouthwatering sauces and dips. If you were wondering where they came from and who invented them, you might be surprised to discover that their provenance stems from one of the most well-known chain seafood restaurants of all time: Red Lobster.

While Red Lobster closed over 50 locations in 2024, in the 1970s the seafood chain was just starting to pick up steam. Then, in 1974, it began serving up popcorn shrimp, a dish that people went wild for (and which the chain brought back as part of its revival attempt in 2024). While today the bite-sized shrimp are served with classic cocktail sauce, it remains unclear whether they were enjoyed as-is or plated with a dipper during their debut; what is certain, however, is that they earned almost instant status as a no-fuss, American seafood classic whose popularity quickly caught on at other seafood restaurants.