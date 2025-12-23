Popcorn Shrimp Was Invented By This Seafood Restaurant In The '70s
Ever sit down in a restaurant, bar, or pub and notice that it serves popcorn shrimp? Breaded and crispy, it is incredibly easy to put away an entire basket of these oh-so-snackable treats (distinguishable from fried shrimp because of their diminutive size), especially when they're served up with a variety of mouthwatering sauces and dips. If you were wondering where they came from and who invented them, you might be surprised to discover that their provenance stems from one of the most well-known chain seafood restaurants of all time: Red Lobster.
While Red Lobster closed over 50 locations in 2024, in the 1970s the seafood chain was just starting to pick up steam. Then, in 1974, it began serving up popcorn shrimp, a dish that people went wild for (and which the chain brought back as part of its revival attempt in 2024). While today the bite-sized shrimp are served with classic cocktail sauce, it remains unclear whether they were enjoyed as-is or plated with a dipper during their debut; what is certain, however, is that they earned almost instant status as a no-fuss, American seafood classic whose popularity quickly caught on at other seafood restaurants.
An alternate history of popcorn shrimp
While Red Lobster often gets all the popcorn shrimp glory, there is an alternate tale about how the fried snack food came to be. It might actually have started out as Cajun popcorn, a Louisiana delicacy that was initially filled with the meat of crawfish. Then, a New Orleans chef named Paul Prudhomme picked up the idea and started serving it at his restaurant. He has certainly laid his claim to the legacy of the shrimp, though, having released his recipe for it publicly in 1984. It is possible, of course, that both stories are true, with Prudhomme pioneering and popularizing the concept of fried seafood bites, while Red Lobster introduced and trademarked the "Popcorn Shrimp" name in 1974.
Over the years, other famous restaurateurs have put their spin on the dish, too. Nobu Matsuhisa, the man behind the aptly named Nobu's series of restaurants, created an upscale Japanese take on popcorn shrimp that debuted in the 1990s and which customers loved. Instead of traditional breading, he used tempura, and instead of serving it alongside a dipping sauce, the little shrimp fritters were actually tossed in a spicy sauce for which a homemade mayonnaise served as the base.