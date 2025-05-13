Is Outback Steakhouse Australian? Here's What's Actually Behind The Campy Theme

Outback Steakhouse is named after Australia's wild and rugged interior and carries out its campy Australian theme in everything from imagery and decor, to the names of its dishes, to the voiceover accent in its commercials ("Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!"). But is this casual dining chain best known for its signature Bloomin' Onion really Australian?

Outback Steakhouse was actually founded by four American friends who'd all worked in the hospitality industry and wanted to open a casual steak restaurant. None of them had ever visited far-away Australia, but the 1986 film "Crocodile Dundee" had recently come out and been a huge hit in the U.S. while they were considering a theme for their restaurant. The popularity of the fish-out-of-water comedy about an Australian crocodile hunter who goes to New York City helped inspire them to go with an Aussie theme, believing it would match the fun and laid-back atmosphere they wanted, and offer something attention-grabbing and different from the competition.

After landing on their concept, they chose the "Outback" name for a Western feeling, viewing the Outback as being like the Wild West of Australia, and came up with their "No Rules, Just Right" slogan. They opened their first location in 1988 in Tampa, the Florida city where the iconic Cuban sandwich became a staple. Outback Steakhouse has expanded in the decades since to more than 675 U.S. locations and is in 20 countries, including Australia.