Why Doesn't Burger King's Whopper Come With Cheese? Reddit Debates

Fast food fare can truly be a beacon of convenience. Sometimes, there's simply nothing more gratifying than biting into a meal that is essentially engineered to satisfy, without having to wait for a table or needing to babysit a stove. However, while some drive-thru items have catapulted to legendary status in customers' minds, others remain a bit more polarizing. For instance, Redditors have been deep in debate about the construction of Burger King's Whoppers.

"Aren't burgers supposed to just come with cheese?" one forlorn user asked — an opinion echoed by many others, some intimating that the onus should fall on folks with dietary restrictions to opt out, rather than opt in. "Why does [Burger King] treat 'no cheese' like the norm?"

Opinions are, of course, varied; a segment of commenters suspect a monetary ploy. "BK won't give you a slice of cheese ... because they can SELL it to you," one Redditor theorized. Another user explained that as employees, they're encouraged to promote add-ons, and can actually face repercussions if they don't. "I lost my restaurant points from a secret shopper because I took their order at face value instead of trying to upsell on everything," they disclosed. For pragmatists, the solution is simple — they merely add their own slice of cheese and call it a day.

Then there are the contrarians — those who believe the burger actually tastes better exactly as designed. "I prefer my Whoppers with no cheese," one Redditor boldly asserted — a sentiment that was met with its fair share of support, with some claiming the other ingredients are able to shine best without the dairy's distraction.