These Fast Food Tater Tots Are Available At Grocery Stores
While fast food restaurants make buying food quick and easy, it's still nice to have their offerings in the comforts of home. A surprisingly ample selection comes stocked in the freezer section of grocery stores. You can find Chick-fil-A copycat nuggets at Costco, and customers report that Walmart's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce tastes a whole lot like Cane's. You can also find Sonic tater tots floating around among retail aisles; not even a dupe, but an official brand release.
Found at stores like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, and Jerry's Foods, this frozen spud retails for around $6 for a 28-ounce bag. Like other premade potato products, it's recommended to cook the tots in a conventional oven or air fryer for optimal results. Generally, customers note the product isn't much different from competitors. "They legit taste EXACTLY like [The Great Value] brand. Just repackaged and sold at a higher price," wrote a Reddit reviewer. Nevertheless, the bag contains a reliably crunchy potato product that delivers a dose of Sonic goodness into the comforts of home.
More ways to replicate the Sonic experience at-home
From beloved nugget ice to an incredibly wide-ranging drink selection, Sonic sells many items unique to the chain. Most are difficult to replicate at home, but there are a few retail finds in addition to the tots. Fans of the Sonic Blast – soft serve ice cream mixed with candy — can purchase a bulk replica for the home. Look for the Blue Bunny Soft Vanilla Flavored Frozen Dairy Dessert, sold at retailers like Walmart or Kroger. Then fold in store-bought candies like M&Ms, Reese's, or Heath Toffee Bars. Crafting the Blast DIY not only enables greater customization but saves money, too.
Off the savory menu, a few more alternatives exist, too. If you're craving Sonic's Premium Chicken Bites – which is essentially popcorn chicken — you could try Walmart's Great Value Black Pepper Popcorn Chicken. More of a Crispy Tender type? Grab a bag of Great Value Famous Chicken Fingers. Although not one-to-one replicas, servings of such poultry bites will similarly satisfy, especially when served alongside a DIY version of the chain's Groovy Sauce. Effectively a riff on a homemade Thousand Island dressing, you could whip up your own take on the condiment using ketchup, mayo, pickle juice, and chopped pickles. Sure, carefully assembling such elements requires a touch more effort, but there's a satisfaction to a fully homespun Sonic experience.