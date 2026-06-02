These Fast Food Tater Tots Are Available At Grocery Stores

While fast food restaurants make buying food quick and easy, it's still nice to have their offerings in the comforts of home. A surprisingly ample selection comes stocked in the freezer section of grocery stores. You can find Chick-fil-A copycat nuggets at Costco, and customers report that Walmart's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce tastes a whole lot like Cane's. You can also find Sonic tater tots floating around among retail aisles; not even a dupe, but an official brand release.

Found at stores like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, and Jerry's Foods, this frozen spud retails for around $6 for a 28-ounce bag. Like other premade potato products, it's recommended to cook the tots in a conventional oven or air fryer for optimal results. Generally, customers note the product isn't much different from competitors. "They legit taste EXACTLY like [The Great Value] brand. Just repackaged and sold at a higher price," wrote a Reddit reviewer. Nevertheless, the bag contains a reliably crunchy potato product that delivers a dose of Sonic goodness into the comforts of home.