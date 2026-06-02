These Fast Food Tater Tots Are Available At Grocery Stores

By Nikita Ephanov
Served bowl of tater tots. Lokyo Multimedia/Shutterstock

While fast food restaurants make buying food quick and easy, it's still nice to have their offerings in the comforts of home. A surprisingly ample selection comes stocked in the freezer section of grocery stores. You can find Chick-fil-A copycat nuggets at Costco, and customers report that Walmart's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce tastes a whole lot like Cane's. You can also find Sonic tater tots floating around among retail aisles; not even a dupe, but an official brand release.

Found at stores like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, and Jerry's Foods, this frozen spud retails for around $6 for a 28-ounce bag. Like other premade potato products, it's recommended to cook the tots in a conventional oven or air fryer for optimal results. Generally, customers note the product isn't much different from competitors. "They legit taste EXACTLY like [The Great Value] brand. Just repackaged and sold at a higher price," wrote a Reddit reviewer. Nevertheless, the bag contains a reliably crunchy potato product that delivers a dose of Sonic goodness into the comforts of home.

More ways to replicate the Sonic experience at-home

A bag of frozen Sonic tater tors. The Image Party/Shutterstock

From beloved nugget ice to an incredibly wide-ranging drink selection, Sonic sells many items unique to the chain. Most are difficult to replicate at home,  but there are a few retail finds in addition to the tots. Fans of the Sonic Blast – soft serve ice cream mixed with candy — can purchase a bulk replica for the home. Look for the Blue Bunny Soft Vanilla Flavored Frozen Dairy Dessert, sold at retailers like Walmart or Kroger. Then fold in store-bought candies like M&Ms, Reese's, or Heath Toffee Bars. Crafting the Blast DIY not only enables greater customization but saves money, too.

Off the savory menu, a few more alternatives exist, too. If you're craving Sonic's Premium Chicken Bites – which is essentially popcorn chicken — you could try Walmart's Great Value Black Pepper Popcorn Chicken. More of a Crispy Tender type? Grab a bag of Great Value Famous Chicken Fingers. Although not one-to-one replicas, servings of such poultry bites will similarly satisfy, especially when served alongside a DIY version of the chain's Groovy Sauce. Effectively a riff on a homemade Thousand Island dressing, you could whip up your own take on the condiment using ketchup, mayo, pickle juice, and chopped pickles. Sure, carefully assembling such elements requires a touch more effort, but there's a satisfaction to a fully homespun Sonic experience.

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