What's The Actual Reason Wendy's Burgers Are Square?

With all the different fast food restaurants available for consumers to choose from nowadays, a company must look for anything it can to set itself apart from competitors. From mascots to unique slogans and even the shape of the food it serves, a fast food restaurant's branding is almost as important as the quality of its food. Take Wendy's, for example. Whether you think Wendy's is serving up the best or worst fast food burger on the market, there is no denying that the patties are distinctly different from most other burger joints.

Wendy's burgers are square shaped, with all four corners sticking out from the round bun it sits between. This choice to emphasize how different Wendy's burgers look was done purposefully by the restaurant's founder, Dave Thomas. The restaurateur wanted to visually indicate to customers that "we don't cut corners," per Wendy's website.

Another phrase that the restaurant often uses is that the burgers "look different because they are different." Distinguishing a differently shaped patty from other fast food burgers helped Wendy's create a sense of individuality when advertising freshness, another element that the company places a lot of emphasis on. All the square patties are promoted as cooked fresh, never frozen — something that McDonald's and other competitors cannot say about many of the menu items offered. By placing emphasis on the burger's shape and quality, many customers now associate the sight of a square patty with Wendy's restaurants, and by extension, being made fresh.